Tuesday, August 22
• Waverly Senior Center — 1:30 p.m. Cribbage
• Sons of Norway- Lodge meeting at the Cedar Falls Island Beach House at 6:30 p.m. Please bring one or two dishes to share, your own serving utensils and table service.
Wednesday, August 23
• Waverly Senior Center — 9 a.m. Seniors in motion
Thursday, August 24
• Cruise Waverly — Starting at 6 p.m. — Cruise Mainstreet Street Waverly in your “old” Classic or Sports cars.
• Amvets Auxiliary Meal — Waverly Area Veterans Post — 1300 4th ST NW — Reservations must be called in by Wednesday at 7 p.m., 319-483-9287. Curbside, 5-6 p.m. sharp! Dine-in, 5:30-7 p.m. Meat loaf, baked potato, glazed carrots, dessert.
Friday, August 25
• Waverly Senior Center — 9 a.m. Seniors in motion, 11:30 a.m. Comfort Food Friday (lasagna soup, garlick stick, ramen noodle salad, dreamsicle cake), 12:15 p.m. Guest Speaker for Medicare — Deb Brown — UHC and BINGO
Saturday, August 26
• Plainfield Public Library- Painting class, 6 p.m.
• AMVETS Post 79 Steak Fry- Waverly Area Veterans Post — 1300 4th St NW, 5:30 p.m. — 7 p.m. Open to the public! Call for reservations by 2 p.m. Saturday the 26th or any evening 4-7 p.m. prior.
Monday, August 28
• Waverly Senior Center — 9 a.m. Seniors in motion, 1 p.m. Monday Movie Mantinee- “Where the Crawdads Sing.”
Wednesday, August 30
• Waverly Senior Center — 9 a.m. Seniors in motion
Friday, September 1
• Waverly Senior Center — 9 a.m. Seniors in motion, 11:30 a.m. Comfort Food Friday (Hod dogs with condiments, chips, Rosie’s baked beans, brownies).
Wednesday, September 6
• Plainfield Public Library- Story hour, 10 p.m.
• Waverly Senior Center- 9 a.m. Seniors in motion, 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. On site hearing.
Friday, September 8
• Waverly Senior Center — 9 a.m. Seniors in motion, 11:30 a.m. Comfort Food Friday (goulash, garden salad with dressing, raspberry poke cake), 12:15 p.m. BINGO.