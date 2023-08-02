Thursday, August 3
• VFW Post 2208 spaghetti meal — Waverly Area Veterans Post — 1300 4th St NW, 5:30 — 7 p.m. This is a to-go/dine in meal. Orders must be called in to the WAVP at 319-483-9287 by 5 p.m the day before. To-go orders may be picked up at the building’s upper level drive up entrance.
Friday, August 4
• Shell Rock American Red Cross Blood Drive- 12 to 5 p.m. at the Boyd Building, 303 Cherry Street, Shell Rock. For an appointment call Erin at (319) 415-9135, call 1-800-REDCROSS or visit RedCrossBlood.org
• Waverly Senior Center — 9 a.m. Seniors in motion, 11:30 a.m. Comfort Food Friday (beef and noodles, garden salad with dressings, assorted pies).
Sunday, August 6
• Waverly Area Veterans Post — The annual August potluck picnic for the Waverly American Legion and Auxiliary has been canceled.
Monday, August 7
• Waverly Senior Center — 9 a.m. Seniors in motion, 1 p.m. Ladies Bible Study
Tuesday, August 8
• Waverly Senior Center — 11 a.m. 506 Café pickups, noon 506 Café dine ins (grilled chicken breast with alfredo sauce and noodles, cole slaw, chocolate cake).
Wednesday, August 9
• Waverly Senior Center — 9 a.m. Seniors in motion
Friday, August 11
• Waverly Senior Center — 9 a.m. Seniors in motion, 11:30 a.m. Comfort Food Friday (pattie melts, french fries, cole slaw, strawberry shortcake with whipped cream), 12:15 p.m. BINGO.
Monday, August 14
• Waverly Senior Center — 9 a.m. Seniors in motion
Tuesday, August 15
• Waverly Senior Center — 1:30 p.m. Cribbage
Wednesday, August 16
• Waverly Community Blood Drive — Waverly Area Veterans Post 1300 Fourth St. NW, 9 a.m. — 2 p.m.
• Waverly Senior Center — 9 a.m. Seniors in motion
Friday, August 18
• Plainfield Public Library- Movie- “80 for Brady,” 2 and 7 p.m.
• Waverly Senior Center — 9 a.m. Seniors in motion, 11:30 a.m. Comfort Food Friday (chicken casserole, jello, chocolate chip cookie and ice cream).
Monday, August 21
• Waverly Senior Center — 9 a.m. Seniors in motion, 1 p.m. Ladies Bible Study
Tuesday, August 22
• Waverly Senior Center — 1:30 p.m. Cribbage
Wednesday, August 23
• Waverly Senior Center — 9 a.m. Seniors in motion
Thursday, August 24
• Cruise Waverly — Starting at 6 p.m. — Cruise Mainstreet Street Waverly in your “old” Classic or Sports cars.
Friday, August 25
• Waverly Senior Center — 9 a.m. Seniors in motion, 11:30 a.m. Comfort Food Friday (lasagna soup, garlick stick, ramen noodle salad, dreamsicle cake), 12:15 p.m. Guest Speaker for Medicare — Deb Brown — UHC and BINGO
Saturday, August 26
• Plainfield Public Library- Painting class, 6 p.m.
Monday, August 28
• Waverly Senior Center — 9 a.m. Seniors in motion, 1 p.m. Monday Movie Mantinee- “Where the Crawdads Sing.”
Wednesday, August 30
• Waverly Senior Center — 9 a.m. Seniors in motion