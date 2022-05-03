Tuesday, May 3
• Customer Service Training Lunch and Learn — 12-1 p.m., Community Center, Denver Public Library, Denver. For nonmembers of the Denver Chamber of Commerce, there is a $10 fee. Preregister on the Denver Chamber’s website, or contact Kelly Platte at the Denver Library, 319-984-5140. Bremer County Extension calendar.
• Alzheimer’s/Dementia Music Therapy and Caregiver Support Group — 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. To join in person, masks are required. Meet in the Carstensen-Gruben Room on Waverly Health Center’s campus. To join via conference call, dial 312-874-7636 and enter ID 88704.
Wednesday, May 4
• Waverly Senior Center — Seniors in Motion, 9 a.m.; Women’s Coffee, 9:45 a.m., On-site Hearing 2-4 p.m.
• Fairbank Music in the Park — 6 to 8 p.m., Riverside Park, featuring Gina Owens.
Thursday, May 5
• Ag Safety Day — 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Cub Park in Sumner, Extension calendar.
• Bilingual music story time — 10 a.m., in honor of Cinco de Mayo. Waverly Public Library.
• VFW Post to-go/dine in minute steak meal — 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the Waverly Area Veterans Post, 1300 Fourth St. NW, Waverly. Orders must be called in to the WAVP at 483-9287 by 5 p.m. the day before. To-go orders may be picked up at the buildings upper level drive up entrance.
Friday, May 6
• Denver/Readlyn Communities Blood Drive — 10 a.m. — 1 p.m. at Denver/Readlyn Communities, 100 Washington Street. Schedule a blood donation appointment online at lifeservebloodcenter.org or call 800.287.4903.
• Sheep/Goat Weigh-In — 5-7 p.m., Bremer County Fairgrounds, Waverly.
• Waverly Senior Center — Seniors in Motion, 9 a.m.; Women’s Coffee, 9:45 a.m., Comfort Food Friday 11:30 a.m.
Saturday, May 7
• Waverly Volunteer Firefighter Association Pancake Breakfast Fundraiser — 6:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m. Adults, $8; Children under 12, $4; Children under 5 eat free. Featuring pancakes, sausage, rinderwurst and assorted beverages.
• The 11th Annual TriByKnight Triathlon — 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at The W, 100 Wartburg Blvd. Contact Heather Zajicek, heather.zajiceck@wartburg.edu.
• Bremer County Genealogical Society “Mustaches, Mustache Cups, and Gas Masks” — 10 a.m. at the Civic Center – City Hall.
• Waverly Art Walk — 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in Kohlmann Park, downtown Waverly. Facebook.com/waverlyartwalk. Kids can paint a piano, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. under the north shelter with thanks to the W-SR Dance Team. The Wartburg Community Symphony musical instrument “petting zoo” for all ages will be 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
• Spring retail open house — 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Waverly Chamber of Commerce, waverly@waverlychamber.com.
• Casual chess league — 10:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m., Waverly Public Library (weekly). Contact: Zack Leisinger, zleisinger@waverly.lib.ia.us.
Monday, May 9
• Waverly Senior Center — Seniors in Motion,
9 a.m.; Women’s Coffee, 9:45 a.m.
• Learn to dance, rock-sway beginning — 5:30 p.m. Rock-sway part 3, 6:30 p.m. Classes each Monday night in third-floor ballroom above Northern Iowa Therapy, 217 E Bremer Ave, Waverly. Learn more at www.faythekubik.com or email: gofaythe@prodigy.net.
Tuesday, May 10
• Waverly Senior Center — 11:30 a.m. 506 Cafe
• Lifestyle approaches to lower blood pressure naturally — 6-7 p.m., Tendrils rooftop garden, Waverly Health Center. Dr. Erica Smith, Shell Rock Clinic, will teach how diet, sleep, supplements and reducing stress can help lower blood pressure. No mask? Join via Google Meet, meet.google.com/fhe-itee-vhh Phone: (US) +1 304-774-5089 PIN: 581 568 303#. Questions, 319-483-1360.
Thursday, May 12
• Waverly Senior Center — Executive Meeting, 3:30 p.m.
• Is surgical weight loss right for me? — 6-7 p.m., Tendrils Rooftop Garden, Waverly Health Center. No mask? Join via Google Meet. Join by: Video meeting: meet.google.com/yea-uvhz-nab Phone: +1 320-322-1953 and enter this PIN: 189 717 726#. Registration is requested at 319-483-1361.
Friday, May 13
• West Cedar Bash — 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., W-SR Middle School — All are welcome. For $7 admission per person, enjoy a fun family evening, including pizza, lemonade, popcorn, inflatable slide, bounce house, photo booth, obstacle course, DJ and more. Gift card bouquets will be raffled off at 7:15 p.m. All funds raised will be used to support the needs of West Cedar Elementary students and staff.
Saturday, May 14
• Waverly Archery Club will host NASP Kids Day — 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. registration, 1801 18th Ave. SE, Waverly, a National Archery in the Schools Program (NASP). All children aged 17 and younger are welcome to shoot the local, three-dimensional and field target course for free. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Concessions available.
• Waverly Community Sharing Garden Planting — 9 a.m. to noon, Waverly. Volunteers needed. Bring own masks, gloves.
• Green Bridge art dedication — “The Visionary Sightseeing Binoculars” by Rebecca Hackmann — 10 a.m., South Riverside Park, near the playground, Mayor Adam Hoffman to speak. From here, the bridge was visible across the Cedar River. Artist Hackmann to speak, 10:30 a.m. Hackmann is now an associate professor of art at Kansas State University, and formerly an art professor at Wartburg College. Rain location, Civic Center – City Hall.
• Parkinson’s Support Group — 10 a.m. to noon, Tendrils Rooftop Garden, Waverly Health Center. Dr. Ann Rathe will return to lead a discussion with caregivers on coping with changes in Parkinson's disease, while Madison Matthias, PTA, will lead people with Parkinson's in activities for balance, fall prevention and recovery. Questions? Call 319-352-4961.
• “The Way We Wore,” Vintage Style Show — 1 p.m., Waverly Senior Center. Wedding, bridesmaid, and prom dresses from the 1930s to the ‘80s. Tickets, $15, must be purchased in advance by calling 319-352-5678.
Monday, May 16
• Waverly Senior Center — Seniors in Motion, 9 a.m.; Women’s Coffee, 9:45 a.m., 506 E. Bremer Ave.
Tuesday, May 17
• Waverly Senior Center — Cribbage, 1:30 p.m., 506 E. Bremer Ave.
Wednesday, May 18
•Advance Care Planning Clinic — 3-5 p.m., An advance directive helps make your wishes known upfront, regarding medical care, should you become unable to voice your needs. Waverly Health Center offers free assistance to help you through the process. Clinics are held the third Wednesday of each month, by appointment only. Call 319-483-1360 to register. Bring a valid ID. Masks required. Questions? AdvancedCarePlanning@WaverlyHealthCenter.org.
Friday, May 20
• Sen. Ernst staff at Waverly Public Library — 1500 West Bremer Ave., from 9:30-10:30 a.m. May 20. They will stop at the Shell Rock Benny Gambaiani Public Library, 104 South Cherry St., from 2-3 p.m. that day. Staff from the office of U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Red Oak — but not Ernst personally — will stop in Waverly and Shell Rock to assist Iowans with problems or questions about issues involving Social Security, veterans’ benefits, military affairs, passports, immigration issues, and other federal programs.
• Waverly Senior Center — Seniors in Motion, 9 a.m.; Women’s Coffee, 9:45 a.m., Comfort Food Friday and bingo, 11:30 a.m., 506 E. Bremer Ave.
Monday, May 23
• Waverly Senior Center — Seniors in Motion, 9 a.m.; Women’s Coffee, 9:45 a.m.; Monday Movie Matinee, TBD, 1 p.m., 506 E. Bremer Ave.
Wednesday, May 25
• Waverly Senior Center — Seniors in Motion, 9 a.m.; Women’s Coffee, 9:45 a.m., 506 E. Bremer Ave.
Friday, May 27
• Waverly Senior Center — Seniors in Motion, 9 a.m.; Women’s Coffee, 9:45 a.m., Comfort Food Friday, 11:30 a.m., 506 E. Bremer Ave.