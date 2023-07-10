Tuesday, July 11
• Waverly Senior Center- 11:30 a.m. 506 cafe take-outs, noon 506 cafe dine-in. Menu: Pulled pork sandwich with bbq sauce on the side, macaroni salad, chips, relish tray, fruit cup.
Wednesday, July 12
• Plainfield Public Library- In person programming for elementary age kids, 10 a.m.
• Shell Rock Senior Living Auxiliary will be partnering with Pizza Ranch in Waverly from 5 to 8 p.m. to raise money to enrich the lives of the residents. The Auxiliary will receive all tips and donations, plus a percentage of the total sales donated by Pizza Ranch.
• Waverly Senior Center — 9 a.m. Seniors in motion
• 4H/FFA horse workout- 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m., Bremer County Fairgrounds, Waverly.
Friday, July 14
• Waverly Senior Center — 9 a.m. Seniors in motion, 11:30 a.m. Comfort Food Friday (tuna casserole, green garden salad, dinner roll, butterscotch dessert), 12:15 p.m. BINGO.
Saturday, July 15
• Waverly Senior Center — 2 to 4 p.m. Historical tour and updated open house of Senior Center.
Monday, July 17
• Waverly Senior Center — 9 a.m. Seniors in motion, 1 p.m. Ladies Bible Study
• 4H/FFA dog workout- 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m., Bremer County Fairgrounds, Waverly.
Tuesday, July 18
• Waverly Senior Center- 1:30 p.m. Cribbage
Wednesday, July 19
• Waverly Senior Center — 9 a.m. Seniors in motion
• Waverly Community Blood Drive- Waverly Area Veterans Post 1300 Fourth St. NW, 12:30 p.m. — 6 p.m.
Friday, July 21
• Plainfield Public Library- Movie- The Lost City, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.
• Waverly Senior Center — 9 a.m. Seniors in motion, 11:30 a.m. Comfort Food Friday (meat loaf, candied carrots, mashed potatoes and gravy, creme pies)
• WAVP cod dinner — Waverly Area Veterans Post — 1300 4th St NW, Curbside 5-6 p.m. Dine-In 5:30-7 p.m. Call for reservations to 319-483-9287
Saturday, July 22
• AMVETS Post 79 Steak Fry- Waverly Area Veterans Post — 1300 4th St NW, 5:30 p.m. — 7 p.m. Open to the public!
Sunday, July 23
• Bremer County Fair — Bremer County Fairgrounds, Waverly.
Monday, July 24
• Waverly Senior Center — 9 a.m. Seniors in motion
• Bremer County Fair — Bremer County Fairgrounds, Waverly.
Tuesday, July 25
• Bremer County Fair — Bremer County Fairgrounds, Waverly.
Wednesday, July 26
• Plainfield Public Library- Bingo from 6 to 7 p.m.
• Waverly Senior Center — 9 a.m. Seniors in motion
• Bremer County Fair — Bremer County Fairgrounds, Waverly.
Thursday, July 27
• Cruise Waverly — Starting at 6 p.m. — Cruise Mainstreet Street Waverly in your “old” Classic or Sports cars.
• Bremer County Fair — Bremer County Fairgrounds, Waverly.
• Amvets Auxiliary Meal — Waverly Area Veterans Post — 1300 4th ST NW — Reservations must be called in, 319-483-9287. Curbside, 5-6 p.m. sharp! Dine-in, 5:30-7 p.m. Grilled burgers, homemade potato salad, cucumbers/onions, dessert.
Friday, July 28
• Waverly Senior Center — 9 a.m. Seniors in motion, 11:30 a.m. Comfort Food Friday (taco bar, apple dessert)
• Bremer County Fair — Bremer County Fairgrounds, Waverly.