Tuesday, July 11

• Waverly Senior Center- 11:30 a.m. 506 cafe take-outs, noon 506 cafe dine-in. Menu: Pulled pork sandwich with bbq sauce on the side, macaroni salad, chips, relish tray, fruit cup.

Wednesday, July 12

• Plainfield Public Library- In person programming for elementary age kids, 10 a.m.

• Shell Rock Senior Living Auxiliary will be partnering with Pizza Ranch in Waverly from 5 to 8 p.m. to raise money to enrich the lives of the residents. The Auxiliary will receive all tips and donations, plus a percentage of the total sales donated by Pizza Ranch.

• Waverly Senior Center — 9 a.m. Seniors in motion

• 4H/FFA horse workout- 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m., Bremer County Fairgrounds, Waverly.

Friday, July 14

• Waverly Senior Center — 9 a.m. Seniors in motion, 11:30 a.m. Comfort Food Friday (tuna casserole, green garden salad, dinner roll, butterscotch dessert), 12:15 p.m. BINGO.

Saturday, July 15

• Waverly Senior Center — 2 to 4 p.m. Historical tour and updated open house of Senior Center.

Monday, July 17

• Waverly Senior Center — 9 a.m. Seniors in motion, 1 p.m. Ladies Bible Study

• 4H/FFA dog workout- 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m., Bremer County Fairgrounds, Waverly.

Tuesday, July 18

• Waverly Senior Center- 1:30 p.m. Cribbage

Wednesday, July 19

• Waverly Senior Center — 9 a.m. Seniors in motion

• Waverly Community Blood Drive- Waverly Area Veterans Post 1300 Fourth St. NW, 12:30 p.m. — 6 p.m.

Friday, July 21

• Plainfield Public Library- Movie- The Lost City, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.

• Waverly Senior Center — 9 a.m. Seniors in motion, 11:30 a.m. Comfort Food Friday (meat loaf, candied carrots, mashed potatoes and gravy, creme pies)

• WAVP cod dinner — Waverly Area Veterans Post — 1300 4th St NW, Curbside 5-6 p.m. Dine-In 5:30-7 p.m. Call for reservations to 319-483-9287

Saturday, July 22

• AMVETS Post 79 Steak Fry- Waverly Area Veterans Post — 1300 4th St NW, 5:30 p.m. — 7 p.m. Open to the public!

Sunday, July 23

• Bremer County Fair — Bremer County Fairgrounds, Waverly.

Monday, July 24

• Waverly Senior Center — 9 a.m. Seniors in motion

• Bremer County Fair — Bremer County Fairgrounds, Waverly.

Tuesday, July 25

• Bremer County Fair — Bremer County Fairgrounds, Waverly.

Wednesday, July 26

• Plainfield Public Library- Bingo from 6 to 7 p.m.

• Waverly Senior Center — 9 a.m. Seniors in motion

• Bremer County Fair — Bremer County Fairgrounds, Waverly.

Thursday, July 27

• Cruise Waverly — Starting at 6 p.m. — Cruise Mainstreet Street Waverly in your “old” Classic or Sports cars.

• Bremer County Fair — Bremer County Fairgrounds, Waverly.

• Amvets Auxiliary Meal — Waverly Area Veterans Post — 1300 4th ST NW — Reservations must be called in, 319-483-9287. Curbside, 5-6 p.m. sharp! Dine-in, 5:30-7 p.m. Grilled burgers, homemade potato salad, cucumbers/onions, dessert.

Friday, July 28

• Waverly Senior Center — 9 a.m. Seniors in motion, 11:30 a.m. Comfort Food Friday (taco bar, apple dessert)

• Bremer County Fair — Bremer County Fairgrounds, Waverly.

