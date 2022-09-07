Thursday, September 8
Thursday, September 8
Waverly Senior Center — Community Coffee 8:30 to 10:30 a.m.
Waverly Area Veterans Post — The Waverly American Legion Auxiliary will be serving hamburger corn casserole, salad, vegetable and dessert. Please call 319-483-9287 beforehand to reserve your meal for either curbside or dine-in. Curbside pick-up is from 5 to 6 p.m., and dine-in begins at 5:30 p.m. Cost is $10 per meal.
Friday, September 9
Waverly Senior Center — 9 a.m. Seniors in motion, 11:30 a.m. Comfort food Friday luncheon, 12:15 p.m. BINGO.
Saturday September 10
Community Breakfast — Waverly Area Veterans Post — 1300 4th St NW, serving 7:30 — 10 a.m. Open to the public.
Support Group — Healing after a loss to suicide. 10 a.m. to noon at 1201 230th St. If you’ve lost someone to suicide you are not alone. Come and let others help you, with this support we believe we can pick up the pieces and live more richly. For more information call Bonnie at (702) 203-9567.
Monday, September 12
Waverly Senior Center — 9 a.m. Seniors in motion.
Waverly Area Veterans Post — The Waverly American Legion Post and Auxiliary #176 will be meeting at 6:30 p.m. The Auxiliary Executive Board will meet at 6 p.m. prior to the regular meeting. Light refreshments will be served. Auxilary members, please take this opportunity to pay your annual dues for the coming year.
Tuesday, September 13
Waverly Senior Center — 11:30 a.m. 506 cafe.
Wednesday, September 14
Waverly Senior Center — 9 a.m. Seniors in motion.
Biometric Screening- HyVee. Meet Your Metrics Biometric Screening event. 8 to 11 a.m. To sign up call 319-352-1365 or visit Hy-Vee.com/Health.
Thursday, September 15
Waverly Senior Center — Community Coffee 8:30 to 10:30 a.m.
Women’s Bowling League — 6:30 p.m. — Panther Lanes, Tripoli 319-882-3753.
