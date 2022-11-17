Thursday, November 17
• Shell Rock American Auxiliary Meeting — 9:30 a.m. — Veterans room in Shell Rock. Hostesses are Cathi DeWitt Sandy Cain.Program by Jean Lukehart.
With a Digital Only subscription, you'll receive unlimited access to our website and e-edition. Our digital products are available 24/7 and are accessible anywhere, anytime.
If you have any questions or need further assistance, please call our customer service team at 319-352-3334 or email legals@waverlynewspapers.com.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Day Pass
|$1.99
|for 1 day
|1 Month
|$6.99
|for 31 days
|3 Months
|$20.00
|for 90 days
|6 Months
|$40.00
|for 180 days
|1 Year
|$69.00
|for 365 days
As a current print subscriber, you receive 24/7 access to our website and online e-edition at no additional charge. All you have to do is activate your access. To activate digital access, you will need your account number. You can find your account number on any recent subscription notice or bill.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Thursday, November 17
• Shell Rock American Auxiliary Meeting — 9:30 a.m. — Veterans room in Shell Rock. Hostesses are Cathi DeWitt Sandy Cain.Program by Jean Lukehart.
• Cedar Valley Civil War Roundtable — 7 p.m. — Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa, 317 Greenhill Circle, Cedar Falls. Roundtable meetings are open to anyone interested in the American CIvil War. For further information email: cvcwrt9@yahoo.com
Friday, November 18
• Waverly Senior Center — 9 a.m. Seniors in motion, 11:30 a.m. Comfort food Friday luncheon
• WAVP Fish Fry — Waverly Area Veterans Post — 1300 4th St NW, Curbside 5 — 6 p.m. Dine-In 5:30 — 7 p.m. To go orders must be submitted by 5 p.m. November 17. Call for reservations 319-483-9287.
Saturday, November 19
• Wreath Making with Natural Materials — 9:30 to 11 a.m. Denver Public Library
• Janesville Fireman’s Dance — 7-11 p.m. — Janesville Riviera-Roose Events Center, 307 Maple St, Janesville, IA 50647. Lonesome Road band will be playing.
Monday, November 21
• Waverly Senior Center — 9 a.m. Seniors in motion, 1 p.m. Ladies Bible Study
Wednesday, November 23
• Waverly Senior Center — 9 a.m. Seniors in motion
Monday, November 28
• Waverly Senior Center — 9 a.m. Seniors in motion
Wednesday, November 30
• Waverly Senior Center — 9 a.m. Seniors in motion
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Blustery with snow showers. High near 30F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 60%.
Cloudy. Low near 15F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph.
Overcast. Very cold. High 19F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph.