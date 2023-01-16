Tuesday, January 17
• Winter Bird and Wildlife Viewing — 2 p.m. to 3 p.m., Denver Library
Wednesday, January 18
• Waverly Senior Center — 9 a.m. Seniors in motion
Thursday, January 19
• Shell Rock American Legion Auxiliary — 9:30 a.m. coffee, meeting to follow. Hostesses for the morning are Carol Heckman and Ruth Pothast.
• Rural Living — Series #3 — 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Nashua Research Farm
• Cedar Valley Civil War Roundtable — annual Show and Tell program. Meeting begins at 7 p.m. at the Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa, 317 Greenhill Circle, Cedar Falls. Zoom link information will be emailed to members a few days prior to the meeting. Roundtable meetings are open to anyone interested in the American Civil War. For further information email cvcwrt9@yahoo.com
Friday, January 20
• Waverly Senior Center — 9 a.m. Seniors in motion, 11:30 a.m. Comfort Food Friday luncheon
• WAVP Cod Fish Fry — Waverly Area Veterans Post — 1300 4th St NW, Curbside 5 — 6 p.m. Dine-In 5:30 — 7 p.m. Call for reservations by 5 p.m. on Thursday, January 19th, 319-483-9287. The public is welcome!
Saturday, January 21
• Winter Bird and Wildlife Viewing — 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., Sumner Library
Monday, January 23
• Waverly Senior Center — 9 a.m. Seniors in motion
Wednesday, January 25
• Waverly Senior Center — 9 a.m. Seniors in motion
Thursday, January 26
• Rural Living — Series #4 — 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Nashua Research Farm
• Amvets Auxiliary Meal — Waverly Area Veterans Post — 1300 4th ST NW — Meatloaf, baked potato, glazed carrots and dessert. Reservations must be called in by 5 p.m., January 25, 319-483-9287. Curbside, 5-6 p.m. sharp! Dine-in, 5:30-7 p.m.
Friday, January 27
• Waverly Senior Center — 9 a.m. Seniors in motion, 11:30 a.m. Comfort Food Friday luncheon
Saturday, January 28
• AMVETS Post 79 Steak Fry “Grill Your Own Steak” — Waverly Area Veterans Post — 1300 4th St NW, 5:30 p.m. — 7 p.m. Must have a reservation. Call in steak orders anytime before 2 p.m. Saturday, January 28, 319-483-9287. Open to the public!
• Sons of Norway - Solglimt Lodge meeting will be held at 9:30 a.m. at the Cedar Falls Women’s Club. Presenting the program will be Kris Meyer “More Norwegian stories to tell.” If you would like to attend and are not a member, call (319) 277-2294 for a reservation.