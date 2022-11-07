Wednesday, November 9
•Ornamental and Turfgrass Pest Control C-CIC- 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Bremer Extension, Tripoli
•Waverly Senior Center — 9 a.m. Seniors in motion
Thursday, November 10
•Marine Corps 247th Birthday Celebration — 5 p.m. social — 6 p.m. roast beef dinner. There will also be a program, music and camaraderie. All Marines, FMF Corspmen, FMF Chaplains and their families are invited. Please RSVP at https://bit.ly/3Dh4LOc Or email marinebirthday1241@gmail.com before November 8th at 6 p.m.
Friday, November 11
•Waverly Senior Center — 9 a.m. Seniors in motion, 11:30 a.m. Comfort food Friday luncheon, 12:15 p.m. BINGO.
Saturday, November 12
•Waverly Lions Club — Frozen Food Sale — 9 a.m.-noon, Waverly City Hall. Frozen pies, cheese cake, and soups. Think desserts and soup for holiday meals!
•Wreath Making with Natural Materials — 9:30 to 11 a.m. Waverly Public Library
•Support Group — Healing after a loss to suicide. 10 a.m. to noon at 1201 230th St. If you’ve lost someone to suicide you are not alone. Come and let others help you, with this support we believe we can pick up the pieces and live more richly. For more information call Bonnie at (702) 203-9567.
•Veterans Breakfast — Waverly Area Veterans Post 1300 Fourth St. NW, 7:30-10 a.m. Serving scrambled eggs, sausages, biscuits and gravy, cheesy potatoes, sweets, coffee and orange juice.
Sunday, November 13
•4-H Award Sundae Social — 4 p.m. 4-H building, Bremer County Fair Grounds, RSVP call Bremer County Extension (319) 882-4275
Monday, November 14
•Waverly Senior Center — 9 a.m. Seniors in motion
Tuesday, November 15
•Fumigation C-CIC — 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Bremer Extension, Tripoli.
•Sons of Norway — meeting at 6 p.m. at the Cedar Falls Women’s Club. Reservations can be called to 319 217-2294. A silent auction will be held and the Solglimit Book Club will present the program.
Wednesday, November 16
•Waverly Community Blood Drive — Waverly Area Veterans Post 1300 Fourth St. NW, 12:30 p.m. — 6 p.m. To schedule call (800) 287-4903 or visit lifeservebloodcenter.org
•Commercial Ag Weed, Insect, and Plant Disease Pest Control C-CIC - 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Bremer Extension, Tripoli
•Waverly Senior Center — 9 a.m. Seniors in motion
•Free Hemoglobin A1C screening event — Waverly Hy-Vee — 8 a.m.-11 a.m. To sign up call 319-352-1365 or visit Hy-Vee.com/Health.
Thursday, November 17
•Shell Rock American Auxiliary Meeting — 9:30 a.m. — Veterans room in Shell Rock. Hostesses are Cathi DeWitt Sandy Cain.Program by Jean Lukehart.