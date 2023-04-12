Friday, April 14
• Waverly Senior Center — 9 a.m. Seniors in motion, 11:30 a.m. Comfort food Friday, 12:15 p.m. BINGO.
Sunday, April 16
• Waverly Lions Club Pancake Breakfast — 7 a.m. to noon, 4-H building, Waverly. All you can eat pancakes, sausage, ham. Eat-in or take-out.
Monday, April 17
• Waverly Senior Center — 9 a.m. Seniors in motion, 1 p.m. Ladies Bible Study
Tuesday, April 18
• Waverly Senior Center — 1:30 p.m. Cribbage
Wednesday, April 19
• Waverly Community Blood Drive — Waverly Area Veterans Post 1300 Fourth St. NW, 9 a.m. — 2 p.m.
• Waverly Senior Center — 9 a.m. Seniors in motion
Thursday, April 20
• Cedar Valley Civil War Round Table Annual Dinner — Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa, 317 Greenhill Circle, Cedar Falls. We will gather at 5:30; dinner at 6:30 and program at 7:00. Reservations due by April 12 to cvcwtpres@gmail.com. Grant Veeder will present the program on Gen. Greenville Dodge. Veeder will focus on the relationship between Dodge and Lincoln – starting with their meeting in Council Bluffs and proceeding through the Civl War and Lincoln’s presidency.
• Shell Rock American Legion Auxiliary — 9:30 a.m., Boyd Building in Shell Rock. Hostess for the morning will be Carol Ann Kruse. Judy Renning will have the program.
Friday, April 21
• Waverly Senior Center — 9 a.m. Seniors in motion, 11:30 a.m. Comfort food Friday- Heather Peiffer, Cedar Valley Hospice — presentation on GRIEF
• WAVP Cod Fish Fry — Waverly Area Veterans Post — 1300 4th St NW, Curbside 5 — 6 p.m. sharp, dine-in 5:30 — 7 p.m. Reservations preferred. Call for reservations by 8 p.m. on Thursday, 319-483-9287. The public is welcome!
Monday, April 24
• Waverly Senior Center — 9 a.m. Seniors in motion, 1 p.m. Monday movie matinee
Wednesday, April 26
• Waverly Senior Center — 9 a.m. Seniors in motion
Thursday, April 27
• Amvets Auxiliary Meal — Waverly Area Veterans Post — 1300 4th ST NW — Baked chicken breast, baked potato, glazed carrots, and dessert. Reservations required! Must call 319-483-9287 by 8 p.m. Wednesday! Serving curbside: 5-6 p.m. sharp, dine-in: 5:30-7 p.m. Public is welcome.