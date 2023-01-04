Thursday, January 5
• Commercial Manure Applicator Certification/Recertification — 9:30 a.m. to noon, Bremer County Extension Office, Tripoli
• Rural Living — Bee and Honey Production- 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Nashua Research Farm
• VFW Post 2208 BBQ pork sandwich meal — Waverly Area Veterans Post — 1300 4th St NW, 5:30 — 7 p.m. This is a to-go/dine in meal. Orders must be called in to the WAVP at 319-483-9287 by 5 p.m the day before. To-go orders may be picked up at the building’s upper level drive up entrance.
Friday, January 6
• Waverly Senior Center — 9 a.m. Seniors in motion, 11:30 a.m. Comfort Food Friday luncheon
Monday, January 9
• Waverly Senior Center — 9 a.m. Seniors in motion
Tuesday, January 10
• Private Pesticide Applicator CIC — 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m Waverly Civic Center
• Waverly Senior Center — 11:30 a.m. 506 cafe.
Wednesday, January 11
• Waverly Senior Center — 9 a.m. Seniors in motion
Thursday, January 12
• ISU Crop Advantage — 9 a.m. to 11:30 p.m., Waverly Civic Center
• Rural Living — Small Poultry Flocks — 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Nashua Research Farm
Friday, January 13
• Waverly Senior Center — 9 a.m. Seniors in motion, 11:30 a.m. Comfort Food Friday luncheon, 12:15 p.m. BINGO.
Sunday, January 15
• Warren Evangelical Cemetery Association — Annual Meeting, 2 p.m. at the Waverly Public Library. If there are any questions, please call David Arenholz at (319) 230-9115
Monday, January 16
• Waverly Senior Center — 9 a.m. Seniors in motion, 1 p.m. Ladies Bible Study
Tuesday, January 17
• Winter Bird and Wildlife Viewing — 2 p.m. to 3 p.m., Denver Library
Wednesday, January 18
• Waverly Senior Center — 9 a.m. Seniors in motion
Thursday, January 19
• Shell Rock American Legion Auxiliary — 9:30 a.m. coffee, meeting to follow. Hostesses for the morning are Carol Heckman and Ruth Pothast.
• Rural Living — Series #3 — 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Nashua Research Farm
Friday, January 20
• Waverly Senior Center — 9 a.m. Seniors in motion, 11:30 a.m. Comfort Food Friday luncheon
Saturday, January 21
• Winter Bird and Wildlife Viewing — 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., Sumner Library
Monday, January 23
• Waverly Senior Center — 9 a.m. Seniors in motion
Wednesday, January 25
• Waverly Senior Center — 9 a.m. Seniors in motion
Thursday, January 26
• Rural Living — Series #4 — 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Nashua Research Farm
Friday, January 27
• Waverly Senior Center — 9 a.m. Seniors in motion, 11:30 a.m. Comfort Food Friday luncheon
Monday, January 30
• Waverly Senior Center — 9 a.m. Seniors in motion, 1 p.m. Monday Movie Matinee- The Final Season