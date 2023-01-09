Tuesday, January 10
•Private Pesticide Applicator CIC — 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m Waverly Civic Center
•Waverly Senior Center — 11:30 a.m. 506 cafe.
Wednesday, January 11
•Waverly Senior Center — 9 a.m. Seniors in motion
Thursday, January 12
•ISU Crop Advantage — 9 a.m. to 11:30 p.m., Waverly Civic Center
•Rural Living — Small Poultry Flocks — 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Nashua Research Farm
•Greene American Red Cross blood drive — Community Center, 202 W. South Street, Greene, IA 50636, 1:00-6:00 p.m. For an appointment call Erin at (319) 415-9135 or 1-800-REDCROSS or visit redcrossblood.org
Friday, January 13
•Waverly Senior Center — 9 a.m. Seniors in motion, 11:30 a.m. Comfort Food Friday luncheon, 12:15 p.m. BINGO.
•Shell Rock American Red Cross blood drive — Boyd Building, 303 Cherry Street, Shell Rock, IA 50670, 12:00-5:00 p.m. For an appointment call Erin at (319) 415-9135 or 1-800-REDCROSS or visit redcrossblood.org
Saturday, January 14
•Community Breakfast — Waverly Area Veterans Post — 1300 4th St NW — 7:30-10:00 a.m., Public is welcome! Free will donation.
•Pancake Breakfast — Waverly Cub Scout Pack 90 — 8 a.m. to noon, Trinity United Methodist Church, 1400 W Bremer Ave. Fundraiser to support Cub Scouts pack activities. Adults and Students: $7, Under 5: Free.
•Support Group — Healing after a loss to suicide. 10 a.m. to noon at 1201 230th St. If you have lost a loved one to suicide this group is for you. If your loss has been years or more recently please consider attending this group. Everyone who attends the group has lost someone to suicide. Please call Bonnie at (702) 203-9567 if you would like more information on this special support group.
Sunday, January 15
•Warren Evangelical Cemetery Association — Annual Meeting, 2 p.m. at the Waverly Public Library. If there are any questions, please call David Arenholz at (319) 230-9115
Monday, January 16
•Waverly Senior Center — 9 a.m. Seniors in motion, 1 p.m. Ladies Bible Study
Tuesday, January 17
•Winter Bird and Wildlife Viewing — 2 p.m. to 3 p.m., Denver Library
Wednesday, January 18
•Waverly Senior Center — 9 a.m. Seniors in motion
Thursday, January 19
•Shell Rock American Legion Auxiliary — 9:30 a.m. coffee, meeting to follow. Hostesses for the morning are Carol Heckman and Ruth Pothast.
•Rural Living — Series #3 — 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Nashua Research Farm
•Cedar Valley Civil War Roundtable — annual Show and Tell program. Meeting begins at 7 p.m. at the Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa, 317 Greenhill Circle, Cedar Falls. Zoom link information will be emailed to members a few days prior to the meeting. Roundtable meetings are open to anyone interested in the American Civil War. For further information email cvcwrt9@yahoo.com
Friday, January 20
•Waverly Senior Center — 9 a.m. Seniors in motion, 11:30 a.m. Comfort Food Friday luncheon
•WAVP Cod Fish Fry — Waverly Area Veterans Post — 1300 4th St NW, Curbside 5 — 6 p.m. Dine-In 5:30 — 7 p.m. Call for reservations by 5 p.m. on Thursday, January 19th, 319-483-9287. The public is welcome!
Saturday, January 21
•Winter Bird and Wildlife Viewing — 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., Sumner Library
Monday, January 23
•Waverly Senior Center — 9 a.m. Seniors in motion
Wednesday, January 25
•Waverly Senior Center — 9 a.m. Seniors in motion
Thursday, January 26
•Rural Living — Series #4 — 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Nashua Research Farm
•Amvets Auxiliary Meal — Waverly Area Veterans Post — 1300 4th ST NW — Meatloaf, baked potato, glazed carrots and dessert. Reservations must be called in by 5 p.m., January 25, 319-483-9287. Curbside, 5-6 p.m. sharp! Dine-in, 5:30-7 p.m.
Friday, January 27
•Waverly Senior Center — 9 a.m. Seniors in motion, 11:30 a.m. Comfort Food Friday luncheon
Saturday, January 28
•AMVETS Post 79 Steak Fry “Grill Your Own Steak” — Waverly Area Veterans Post — 1300 4th St NW, 5:30 p.m. — 7 p.m. Must have a reservation. Call in steak orders anytime before 2 p.m. Saturday, January 28, 319-483-9287. Open to the public!
Monday, January 30
•Waverly Senior Center — 9 a.m. Seniors in motion, 1 p.m. Monday Movie Matinee — The Final Season