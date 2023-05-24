Thursday, May 25
• Amvets Auxiliary Meal — Waverly Area Veterans Post — 1300 4th ST NW — Grilled Brats, potato salad, baked beans, sauerkraut & fixings and dessert. Reservations must be called in, 319-483-9287. Curbside, 5-6 p.m. sharp! Dine-in, 5:30-7 p.m.
• Cruise Waverly — Starting at 6 p.m. — Cruise Mainstreet Street Waverly in your “old” Classic or Sports cars. Every 4th Thursday of the month!
• Small Flags placed at Harlington Cemetery- volunteers wanted starting at 8.m. It will not be necessary to call. Come and leave when you need to. The flags will be in Bob O’Hare’s dark gray Ford pickup. Bring a clipboard if you have one. Rain day will be May 26 if necessary.
Friday, May 26
• Waverly Senior Center — 9 a.m. Seniors in motion, 11:30 a.m. Comfort food Friday
Saturday, May 27
• AMVETS Post 79 Steak Fry- Waverly Area Veterans Post — 1300 4th St NW, grilling 5:30 p.m. — 7 p.m. Call in your steak order any night or before 2 pm on Saturday. Open to the public!
Monday, May 29
• Memorial Day service — Waverly Area Veterans Post — 1300 4th ST NW — 10:30 River ceremony, 11 a.m. program inside. Dr. Terry Lindell will be the speaker. There will be a light lunch at noon.
Wednesday, May 31
• Waverly Senior Center- 9 a.m. Seniors in motion
Thursday, June 1
• VFW Post 2208 pork loin meal — Waverly Area Veterans Post — 1300 4th St NW, 5:30 — 7 p.m. This is a to-go/dine in meal. Orders must be called in to the WAVP at 319-483-9287 by 5 p.m the day before. To-go orders may be picked up at the building’s upper level drive up entrance.
Wednesday, June 21
• Waverly Community Blood Drive — Waverly Area Veterans Post 1300 Fourth St. NW, 9 a.m. — 2:30 p.m.