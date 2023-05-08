Tuesday, May 9
• Waverly Senior Center — 11:30 a.m. 506 cafe
Wednesday, May 10
• Waverly Senior Center- 9 a.m. Seniors in motion
Friday, May 12
• Waverly Senior Center — 9 a.m. Seniors in motion, 11:30 a.m. Comfort food Friday, BINGO
Saturday, May 13
• Plant Day — 8 to 11 a.m., Waverly Community Sharing Gardens
• Community Breakfast — Waverly Area Veterans Post — 1300 4th St NW — 7:30-10 a.m., Public is welcome!
• Suicide prevention training- Heritage United Methodist Church at 1201 230th St. Waverly. The free presentation will be from 10 a.m. to noon. No registration is required, just bring a friend and come and learn what to say and do for suicide prevention. The material is appropriate for middle school youth and older audiences. QPR is emergency care for suicide prevention. QPR stands for question, persuade, refer. For more information call Bonnie at (702) 203-9567.
Monday, May 15
• Waverly Senior Center — 9 a.m. Seniors in motion, 1 p.m. Ladies Bible Study
Tuesday, May 16
• Waverly Senior Center — 1:30 p.m. Cribbage
Wednesday, May 17
• Waverly Senior Center- 9 a.m. Seniors in motion
• Waverly Community Blood Drive — Waverly Area Veterans Post 1300 Fourth St. NW, 12:30 p.m. — 6 p.m.
Thursday, May 18
• Cedar Valley Civil War Roundtable- meeting at 7 p.m. at Veteran’s Memorial Hall, 1915 Courbat Street, Waterloo. Mel Wittwer, John Duggan and Deb Gage will present the program on Medical Practices, Procedures and Instruments during the Civil War. All three presenters have studied Civil War medicine and participate in reenactments portraying the 16th US Medical Corps.
Friday, May 19
• Waverly Senior Center — 9 a.m. Seniors in motion, 11:30 a.m. Comfort food Friday
• WAVP Cod Fish Fry — Waverly Area Veterans Post — 1300 4th St NW, Curbside 5-6 p.m. Dine-In 5:30-7 p.m. Call for reservations to 319-483-9287.
Monday, May 22
• Waverly Senior Center — 9 a.m. Seniors in motion, 1 p.m. Movie Matinee “80 for Brady”
Wednesday, May 24
• Waverly Senior Center- 9 a.m. Seniors in motion
Thursday, May 25
• Amvets Auxiliary Meal — Waverly Area Veterans Post — 1300 4th ST NW — Grilled Brats, potato salad, baked beans, sauerkraut & fixings and dessert. Reservations must be called in, 319-483-9287. Curbside, 5-6 p.m. sharp! Dine-in, 5:30-7 p.m.
• Cruise Waverly — Starting at 6 p.m. — Cruise Mainstreet Street Waverly in your “old” Classic or Sports cars. Every 4th Thursday of the month!
Friday, May 26
• Waverly Senior Center — 9 a.m. Seniors in motion, 11:30 a.m. Comfort food Friday
Saturday, May 27
• AMVETS Post 79 Steak Fry- Waverly Area Veterans Post — 1300 4th St NW, grilling 5:30 p.m. — 7 p.m. Call in your steak order any night or before 2 pm on Saturday. Open to the public!
Monday, May 29
• Memorial Day service — Waverly Area Veterans Post — 1300 4th ST NW — 10:30 River ceremony, 11 a.m. program inside. Dr. Terry Lindell will be the speaker. There will be a light lunch at noon.