Thursday, August 25
•Cruise Waverly — Starting at 6 p.m. — Cruise Mainstreet Street Waverly in your “old” Classic or Sports cars.
•Amvets Auxiliary Meal — Waverly Area Veterans Post — 1300 4th ST NW — Curbside 5 — 6 p.m. and dine in 5:30 — 7 p.m. Baked chicken breast, baked potato, glazed carrots, dessert. Call for reservations 319-483-9287.
•Waverly Senior Center — 8:30-10:30 a.m., Community Coffee.
Friday, August 26
•Waverly Lions Club — White Cane Days. The Lions will be accepting financial contributions and used eyeglasses from 9:00 a.m.to 5:00 p.m. each day.
•Waverly Senior Center — Seniors in motion, 9 a.m. Comfort Food Friday, 11:30 a.m.
Saturday, August 27
•Waverly Lions Club — White Cane Days. The Lions will be accepting financial contributions and used eyeglasses from 9:00 a.m.to 5:00 p.m. each day.
•AMVETS Steak Fry — Waverly Area Veterans Post — 1300 4th St NW, 5:30 p.m. — 7 p.m. Call in steak orders anytime before 2 p.m. Saturday, 319-483-9287. Open to the public.
Monday, August 29
•Waverly Senior Center — 9 a.m. Seniors in Motion, 1 p.m. Monday Movie Matinee “God is Not Dead II”
Wednesday, August 31
•Waverly Senior Center — 9 a.m. Seniors in motion.
Thursday, September 1
•Waverly Senior Center — Community Coffee 8:30 to 10:30 a.m.
Friday, September 2
•Waverly Senior Center — 9 a.m. Seniors in motion, 11:30 a.m. Comfort food Friday luncheon.
