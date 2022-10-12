Friday, October 14
•Waverly Senior Center — Seniors in motion, 9 a.m. Comfort Food Friday, 11:30 a.m., BINGO 12:15 p.m.
With a Digital Only subscription, you'll receive unlimited access to our website and e-edition. Our digital products are available 24/7 and are accessible anywhere, anytime.
If you have any questions or need further assistance, please call our customer service team at 319-352-3334 or email legals@waverlynewspapers.com.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Day Pass
|$1.99
|for 1 day
|1 Month
|$6.99
|for 31 days
|3 Months
|$20.00
|for 90 days
|6 Months
|$40.00
|for 180 days
|1 Year
|$69.00
|for 365 days
As a current print subscriber, you receive 24/7 access to our website and online e-edition at no additional charge. All you have to do is activate your access. To activate digital access, you will need your account number. You can find your account number on any recent subscription notice or bill.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Friday, October 14
•Waverly Senior Center — Seniors in motion, 9 a.m. Comfort Food Friday, 11:30 a.m., BINGO 12:15 p.m.
Sunday, October 16
•Waverly Lions Club — Pancake Breakfast. 7:30 — 12:30 p.m., 4-H Building. All you can eat pancakes — sausage, ham. Eat-in or take-out. Come support the Waverly Lions!
Monday, October 17
•Waverly Senior Center — 9 a.m. Seniors in motion, 1 p.m. Ladies Bible Study
Tuesday, October 18
•“Spot, Stop, & Avoid Fraud”- Denver Library, 10-11 a.m.
•Waverly Senior Center- 1:30 p.m. Cribbage and Open Card games
Wednesday, October 19
•CIC-Roadside and Aquatic Certification — 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., Bremer Extension Office, Tripoli
•Waverly Senior Center — 9 a.m. Seniors in motion
Thursday, October 20
•“Spot, Stop, & Avoid Fraud”- Denver Library, 10-11 a.m.
•Tree Pruning- 4-6 p.m., Waverly
Friday, October 21
•Waverly Senior Center — Seniors in motion, 9 a.m. Comfort Food Friday, 11:30 a.m.
•WAVP Fish Fry — Waverly Area Veterans Post — 1300 4th St NW, Curbside 5 — 6 p.m. Dine-In 5:30 — 7 p.m. Call for reservations 319-483-9287.
Sunday, November 6
•Waverly Shell Rock Soccer Association — 6:15 p.m. — Meeting for the yearly general meeting at the W-SR Soccer Complex concession stand. All are welcome!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Some clouds. Low 39F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph.
Some clouds. Low 39F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph.
Partly cloudy and windy. High around 50F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.