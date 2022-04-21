Tuesday, April 26
• Sons of Norway Meeting — 6:30 p.m. at Cedar Falls Women’s Club. Reservations may be called to 319-277-2294. The program will be given by author Eric Dregni. He is a professor of English, journalism and Italian at Concordia College, St. Paul, Minnesota. Eric will share about his adventure in Norway with his 15 year old son.
Wednesday, April 27
• Waverly Senior Center — Seniors in Motion, 9 a.m.; Women’s Coffee, 9:45 a.m., 506 E. Bremer Ave.
Thursday, April 28
• Free A1C Screening — Waverly Hy-Vee is having a free Hemoglobin A1C screening event, Thurs., April 28 from 8am-Noon. To sign up call 319-352-1365 or visit Hy-Vee.com/Health.
Friday, April 29
• Waverly Senior Center — Seniors in Motion, 9 a.m.; Women’s Coffee, 9:45 a.m., Comfort Food Friday, 11:30 a.m., 506 E. Bremer Ave.
Monday, May 2
• Sumner Community Blood Drive — 12:30 – 5:30 p.m. at Sumner Community, 113 East First St. Schedule a blood donation appointment online at lifeservebloodcenter.org or call 800-287-4903.
Tuesday, May 3
• Customer Service Training — 12 p.m., Community Center, Denver Public Library, Denver. Bremer County Extension calendar.
Friday, May 6
• Denver/Readlyn Communities Blood Drive — 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Denver/Readlyn Communities, 100 Washington Street. Schedule a blood donation appointment online at lifeservebloodcenter.org or call 800-287-4903.
Saturday, May 14
• “The Way We Wore,” Vintage Style Show — 1 p.m., Waverly Senior Center. Wedding, bridesmaid, and prom dresses from the 1930s to the ‘80s. Tickets, $15, must be purchased in advance by calling 319-352-5678.
Friday, May 20
• Sen. Ernst staff at Waverly Public Library — 1500 West Bremer Ave., from 9:30-10:30 a.m. May 20. They will stop at the Shell Rock Benny Gambaiani Public Library, 104 South Cherry St., from 2-3 p.m. that day. Staff from the office of U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Red Oak — but not Ernst personally — will stop in Waverly and Shell Rock on Friday, May 20. The intent is to assist Iowans with problems or questions about issues involving Social Security, veterans’ benefits, military affairs, passports, immigration issues, and other federal programs.
Saturday, May 21
• Waverly Garden Club public plant sale — 8 – 11 a.m. at the Waverly City Hydroelectric Dam Powerhouse, a historic brick building, located in the 100 block of First Street NE, next to City Hall. Plants may be donated for sale at the building, May 11-May 18.