Thursday, April 27
• Amvets Auxiliary Meal — Waverly Area Veterans Post — 1300 4th ST NW — Baked chicken breast, baked potato, glazed carrots, and dessert. Reservations required! Must call 319-483-9287 by 8 p.m. Wednesday! Serving curbside: 5-6 p.m. sharp, dine-in: 5:30-7 p.m. Public is welcome.
Friday, April 28
• Waverly Senior Center — 9 a.m. Seniors in motion, 11:30 a.m. Comfort food Friday- Special Guest Maria Peth, Angelic Enlightenment Reader
Saturday, April 29
• Babysitting Clinic — 9 a.m. Denver Library, pre-registration required
• Waverly Area Celiac Support Group will be meeting at the Waverly Public Library, Bremer Room for a 12 noon gluten-free potluck meal. Meeting following. Guests welcome. For more information, call 31 9-231-0107.
Sunday, April 30
• Food and nutrition project workshop — 4 p.m., Bremer County Extension Office, Tripoli
Monday, May 1
• Waverly Senior Center — 9 a.m. Seniors in motion, 1 p.m. Ladies Bible Study
• Waverly Area Veterans Post — The Waverly American Legion Post and Auxiliary Unit 176 will be meeting at 6:30 p.m. The Auxiliary will meet at 5 p.m. to assemble bunches of poppies for the upcoming Poppy Week in Waverly. The Auxiliary Executive Board will meet at 6 p.m. prior to the regular meeting. Light refreshments will be served.
Tuesday, May 2
• Horse Exhibitor informational meeting- 6:30 p.m. 4-H/FFA, Bremer County Extension Office, Tripoli
Wednesday, May 3
• Waverly Senior Center- 9 a.m. Seniors in motion, 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. On site hearing.
Friday, May 5
• Waverly Senior Center — 9 a.m. Seniors in motion, 11:30 a.m. Comfort food Friday
Saturday, May 6
• Sheep & goat weigh in — 7 a.m. to 8 a.m., Bremer County Fairgrounds, Waverly
Monday, May 8
• Waverly Senior Center — 9 a.m. Seniors in motion
Tuesday, May 9
• Waverly Senior Center — 11:30 a.m. 506 cafe
Wednesday, May 10
• Waverly Senior Center- 9 a.m. Seniors in motion
Friday, May 12
• Waverly Senior Center — 9 a.m. Seniors in motion, 11:30 a.m. Comfort food Friday, BINGO
Saturday, May 13
• Plant Day — 8 to 11 a.m., Waverly Community Sharing Gardens