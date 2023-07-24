Tuesday, July 25
• Bremer County Fair — Bremer County Fairgrounds, Waverly.
Wednesday, July 26
• Plainfield Public Library- Bingo from 6 to 7 p.m.
• Waverly Senior Center — 9 a.m. Seniors in motion
• Bremer County Fair — Bremer County Fairgrounds, Waverly.
Thursday, July 27
• Cruise Waverly — Starting at 6 p.m. — Cruise Mainstreet Street Waverly in your “old” Classic or Sports cars.
• Bremer County Fair — Bremer County Fairgrounds, Waverly.
• Amvets Auxiliary Meal — Waverly Area Veterans Post — 1300 4th ST NW — Reservations must be called in, 319-483-9287. Curbside, 5-6 p.m. sharp! Dine-in, 5:30-7 p.m. Grilled burgers, homemade potato salad, cucumbers/onions, dessert.
Friday, July 28
• Waverly Senior Center — 9 a.m. Seniors in motion, 11:30 a.m. Comfort Food Friday (taco bar, apple dessert)
• Bremer County Fair — Bremer County Fairgrounds, Waverly.
Saturday, July 29
• Bremer County Fair — Bremer County Fairgrounds, Waverly.
Monday, July 31
• Waverly Senior Center — 9 a.m. Seniors in motion, 1 p.m. Monday Movie Matinee “Top Gun–Maverick” with Tom Cruise.
Thursday, August 3
• VFW Post 2208 spaghetti meal — Waverly Area Veterans Post — 1300 4th St NW, 5:30 — 7 p.m. This is a to-go/dine in meal. Orders must be called in to the WAVP at 319-483-9287 by 5 p.m the day before. To-go orders may be picked up at the building’s upper level drive up entrance.