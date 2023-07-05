Thursday, July 6
• VFW Post 2208 smoked pulled pork meal — Waverly Area Veterans Post — 1300 4th St NW, 5:30 — 7 p.m. This is a to-go/dine in meal. Orders must be called in to the WAVP at 319-483-9287 by 5 p.m the day before. To-go orders may be picked up at the building’s upper level drive up entrance.
• Explore 4-H Day Camp- 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Bremer County Extension Office, Tripoli, pre-registration required
• Waverly Public Library- 10 a.m. children’s music storytime, 11:30 a.m. children’s read and feed (bring a picnic and listen to a story), 2 p.m. STEAM (for grades 1-4, how to draw mythological creatures).
Friday, July 7
• Denver/Readlyn Communities Blood Drive- 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Denver Community Center, 100 Washington Street.
• Waverly Senior Center — 9 a.m. Seniors in motion, 11:30 a.m. Comfort Food Friday (chicken wings, corn salad with Fritos, jello, rice krispie bars)
• Waverly Public Library- 10 a.m. children’s tasty travels (registration required), 11 a.m. teens’ tasty travels (registration required), 8:30 p.m. Mean Girls movie night.
Saturday, July 8
• Plainfield Public Library- Author reading: Randal Griztner 12:30 to 3 p.m. Bingo and crafts 2 to 3:30 p.m.
• Waverly Public Library- 10 a.m. children’s Farmers Market storytime.
• Support Group — Healing after a loss to suicide. Starting 10 a.m. at Heritage Global Methodist Church, 1201 230th St. If you have lost someone to suicide this group is for you, if you know of someone who has suffered such a loss, please refer them to this very special group. Call Bonnie at 702-203-9567 if you would like more information.
• WAVP Community Breakfast- 7:30 to 10 a.m. Free donation.
Monday, July 10
• Waverly Senior Center — 9 a.m. Seniors in motion, 9 a.m. 506 prep
• 4H/FFA dog workout- 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m., Bremer County Fairgrounds, Waverly.
Tuesday, July 11
• Waverly Senior Center- 11:30 a.m. 506 cafe take-outs, noon 506 cafe dine-in. Menu: Pulled pork sandwich with bbq sauce on the side, macaroni salad, chips, relish tray, fruit cup.
Wednesday, July 12
• Plainfield Public Library- In person programming for elementary age kids, 10 a.m.
• Shell Rock Senior Living Auxiliary will be partnering with Pizza Ranch in Waverly from 5 to 8 p.m. to raise money to enrich the lives of the residents. The Auxiliary will receive all tips and donations, plus a percentage of the total sales donated by Pizza Ranch.
• Waverly Senior Center — 9 a.m. Seniors in motion
• 4H/FFA horse workout- 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m., Bremer County Fairgrounds, Waverly.
Friday, July 14
• Waverly Senior Center — 9 a.m. Seniors in motion, 11:30 a.m. Comfort Food Friday (tuna casserole, green garden salad, dinner roll, butterscotch dessert), 12:15 p.m. BINGO.
Saturday, July 15
• Waverly Senior Center — 2 to 4 p.m. Historical tour and updated open house of Senior Center.
Monday, July 17
• Waverly Senior Center — 9 a.m. Seniors in motion, 1 p.m. Ladies Bible Study
• 4H/FFA dog workout- 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m., Bremer County Fairgrounds, Waverly.
Tuesday, July 18
• Waverly Senior Center- 1:30 p.m. Cribbage
Wednesday, July 19
• Waverly Senior Center — 9 a.m. Seniors in motion
• Waverly Community Blood Drive- Waverly Area Veterans Post 1300 Fourth St. NW, 12:30 p.m. — 6 p.m.