Thursday, November 10

•Marine Corps 247th Birthday Celebration — 5 p.m. social — 6 p.m. roast beef dinner. There will also be a program, music and camaraderie. All Marines, FMF Corspmen, FMF Chaplains and their families are invited. Please RSVP at https://bit.ly/3Dh4LOc Or email marinebirthday1241@gmail.com before November 8th at 6 p.m.