Friday, December 30
•Waverly Senior Center — 9 a.m. Seniors in motion, 11:30 a.m. Comfort food Friday, 12:15 Piano music recital playing holiday favorites.
With a Digital Only subscription, you'll receive unlimited access to our website and e-edition. Our digital products are available 24/7 and are accessible anywhere, anytime.
If you have any questions or need further assistance, please call our customer service team at 319-352-3334 or email legals@waverlynewspapers.com.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Day Pass
|$1.99
|for 1 day
|1 Month
|$6.99
|for 31 days
|3 Months
|$20.00
|for 90 days
|6 Months
|$40.00
|for 180 days
|1 Year
|$69.00
|for 365 days
As a current print subscriber, you receive 24/7 access to our website and online e-edition at no additional charge. All you have to do is activate your access. To activate digital access, you will need your account number. You can find your account number on any recent subscription notice or bill.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Friday, December 30
•Waverly Senior Center — 9 a.m. Seniors in motion, 11:30 a.m. Comfort food Friday, 12:15 Piano music recital playing holiday favorites.
Saturday, December 31
•AMVETS Post 79 New Year’s Eve Steak Fry — Waverly Area Veterans Post — 1300 4th St NW, 5:30 p.m. — 7 p.m. Call in steak orders anytime before 5 p.m. Thursday, December 29th, 319-483-9287. Open to the public!
Monday, January 2
•Waverly Senior Center — 9 a.m. Seniors in motion, 1 p.m. Ladies Bible Study
•Waverly Area Veterans Post — The Waverly American Legion Post and Auxiliary Unit #176 will be meeting at 6:30 p.m. The Auxiliary Executive Board will meet at 6 p.m. prior to the regular meeting. Light refreshments will be served.
Wednesday, January 4
•Waverly Senior Center — 9 a.m. Seniors in motion
Thursday, January 5
•Commercial Manure Applicator Certification/Recertification — 9:30 a.m. to noon, Bremer County Extension Office, Tripoli
Friday, January 6
•Waverly Senior Center — 9 a.m. Seniors in motion, 11:30 a.m. Comfort Food Friday luncheon
Monday, January 9
•Waverly Senior Center — 9 a.m. Seniors in motion
Tuesday, January 10
•Private Pesticide Applicator CIC — 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m Waverly Civic Center
•Waverly Senior Center — 11:30 a.m. 506 cafe.
Wednesday, January 11
•Waverly Senior Center — 9 a.m. Seniors in motion
Friday, January 13
•Waverly Senior Center — 9 a.m. Seniors in motion, 11:30 a.m. Comfort Food Friday luncheon, 12:15 p.m. BINGO.
Sunday, January 15
•Warren Evangelical Cemetery Association — Annual Meeting, 2 p.m. at the Waverly Public Library. If there are any questions, please call David Arenholz at (319) 230-9115
Monday, January 16
•Waverly Senior Center — 9 a.m. Seniors in motion, 1 p.m. Ladies Bible Study
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
A mix of clouds and sun during the morning will give way to cloudy skies this afternoon. High 42F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 18F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph.
Partly cloudy. High 29F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.