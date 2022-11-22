Wednesday, November 23
•Waverly Senior Center — 9 a.m. Seniors in motion
With a Digital Only subscription, you'll receive unlimited access to our website and e-edition. Our digital products are available 24/7 and are accessible anywhere, anytime.
If you have any questions or need further assistance, please call our customer service team at 319-352-3334 or email legals@waverlynewspapers.com.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Day Pass
|$1.99
|for 1 day
|1 Month
|$6.99
|for 31 days
|3 Months
|$20.00
|for 90 days
|6 Months
|$40.00
|for 180 days
|1 Year
|$69.00
|for 365 days
As a current print subscriber, you receive 24/7 access to our website and online e-edition at no additional charge. All you have to do is activate your access. To activate digital access, you will need your account number. You can find your account number on any recent subscription notice or bill.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Wednesday, November 23
•Waverly Senior Center — 9 a.m. Seniors in motion
Saturday, November 26
•AMVETS Steak Fry — Waverly Area Veterans Post — 1300 Fourth St NW, 5:30 p.m. — 7 p.m. Call in steak orders anytime before 2 p.m. Saturday the 26th, 319-483-9287.
Monday, November 28
•Waverly Senior Center — 9 a.m. Seniors in motion
Tuesday, November 29
•Public Health Insects-CIC- 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., Bremer Extension, Tripoli
Wednesday, November 30
•Waverly Senior Center — 9 a.m. Seniors in motion
Thursday, December 1
•VFW Post 2208 minute steak meal — Waverly Area Veterans Post — 1300 Fourth St NW, 5:30 — 7 p.m. This is a to-go/dine in meal. Orders must be called in to the WAVP at 319-483-9287 by 5 p.m the day before. To-go orders may be picked up at the building’s upper level drive up entrance.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Clear skies. Low 23F. Winds light and variable.
Clear skies. Low 23F. Winds light and variable.
Sunny, along with a few afternoon clouds. High 46F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.