Thursday, July 14
Waverly Senior Center — 8:30-10:30 a.m. Community Coffee
Friday, July 15
Waverly Senior Center — 9 a.m. Seniors in Motion 11:30 a.m. Comfort Food Friday 12:15- 1:30 a.m. BINGO
WAVP Fish Fry — Waverly Area Veterans Post — 1300 4th ST NW Curbside 5-6 p.m., Dine-in 5:30-7 p.m. Call in reservations by 8 p.m. Thursday, July 14 319-483-9287
Saturday, July 16
Waverly Senior Center — 1 p.m. Ladies Summer Salad Luncheon, Reservations required, call by Tuesday July 7 12-1 p.m.
Pullorum-Typhoid Testing — Extension Office, Tripoli; 5-7 p.m.
Class of 1982 40th High School Class Reunion — Social Hour: 5-6 p.m., Dinner/Reunion: 6- 8 p.m., Waverly Area Veterans Post; 1300 4th St NW Room: Patriot’s Hall East.
Sunday, July 17
Pullorum-Typhoid Testing — Bremer County Fair Grounds, Waverly; 5-7 p.m.
Waverly Lions Club — Fly-In breakfast, 7 a.m. — noon, Waverly Municipal Airport. Free will donation.
Monday, July 18
Waverly Senior Center — 9 a.m. Seniors in Motion
Tuesday, July 19
Waverly Senior Center — 1:30 p.m. Cribbage
Corn Rootworm Demonstration Field Day- ISU NE IA Research & Demonstration Farm; Nashua; 1-4 p.m.
Wednesday, July 20
Waverly Senior Center — 9 a.m. Seniors in Motion, 11:30-12:30 p.m. Sack Lunch Wednesday’s
Thursday, July 21
Waverly Senior Center — 8:30-10:30 a.m. Community Coffee
Amvets Auxiliary Meal — Waverly Area Veterans Post — 1300 4th ST NW — Curbside 5-6 p.m. and dine in 5:30-7 p.m. Grilled Pork Loin, Mashed Potatoes/Gravy, Dressing, Corn & Dessert. Call reservations by Wednesday 8 p.m. 319-483-9287.
Friday, July 22
Waverly Senior Center — 9 a.m. Seniors in Motion 11:30 a.m. Comfort Food Friday