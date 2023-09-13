Friday, September 15

• Plainfield Public Library- Movie, “Jerry and Marge Go Large,” 2 and 7 p.m., 4 p.m. Safe Medication Practices for Better Health presented by PATHWAYS Behavioral Services.

• Waverly Senior Center — 9 a.m. Seniors in motion, 11:30 a.m. Comfort Food Friday (tuna casserole with peas, jello fruit salad, assorted pies).

• WAVP Cod Fish Fry — Waverly Area Veterans Post — 1300 4th St NW, Curbside 5 — 6 p.m. Dine-In 5:30 — 7 p.m. Call for reservations by 7 p.m. on Thursday, August 17, 319-483-9287. The public is welcome!

Saturday, September 16

• Waverly Senior Center — 1 p.m. cemetery tour with Terry Lindell. Meet at Harlington Cemetery by maintenance building.

Monday, September 18

• Waverly Senior Center — 9 a.m. Seniors in motion, 1 p.m. Ladies Bible Study

Tuesday, September 19

• Waverly Senior Center — 1:30 p.m. Cribbage

Wednesday, September 20

• Waverly Senior Center- 9 a.m. Seniors in motion

• Waverly Community Blood Drive- Waverly Area Veterans Post 1300 Fourth St. NW, 12:30 p.m. — 6 p.m.

Thursday, September 21

• Shell Rock American Legion Auxiliary- meeting at 9.30 a.m. in Veterans room at Boyd Building in Shell Rock. Hostesses are Karen Peterson and Karen Wahl. Members: Please come as this is the first meeting of the year.

Friday, September 22

• Waverly Senior Center- 9 a.m. Seniors in motion, 11:30 a.m. Comfort food Friday (sloppy joes, potato salad, ice cream with sugar wafer cookie), 12:15 p.m. Guest Speaker for Medicare- Deb Brown- UHC & BINGO.

Saturday, September 23

• Plainfield Public Library- Painting class, 6 p.m.

Monday, September 25

• Waverly Senior Center — 9 a.m. Seniors in motion, 1 p.m. Monday Movie Matinee- “Florence Foster Jenkins”

• Fall Lawn and Yard Care- 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., Waverly Public Library.

Wednesday, September 27

• Waverly Senior Center- 9 a.m. Seniors in motion

• Fall Lawn and Yard Care- 3 to 4 p.m., Sumner Public Library.

• Fall Lawn and Yard Care- 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., Denver Public Library.

Thursday, September 28

• Cruise Waverly — Starting at 6 p.m. — Cruise Mainstreet Street Waverly in your “old” Classic or Sports cars.

Saturday, September 30

• Shell Rock Senior Living Auxiliary- “Name your price” garage sale in the chapel at the Meadows, 528 N. Kelly Street in Shell Rock. 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. All proceeds will go to the Senior Living Auxiliary to help pay for a gazebo. If you have items to donate (no clothes, please), you may drop them off at the Meadows office by Sept. 27.

