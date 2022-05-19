Tuesday, May 17

• Waverly Senior Center — Cribbage,

1:30 p.m., 506 E. Bremer Ave.

•Advance Care Planning Clinic — 3-5 p.m., Waverly Health Center. Clinics are held the third Wednesday of each month, by appointment only. Call 319-483-1360 to register.

Bring a valid ID. Masks required.

• Waverly Farmers Market

Tuesday market starts June 7.

Wednesday, May 18

Waverly Community Blood Drive — 12:30 p.m. — 6 p.m.; Waverly Area Veterans Post, 1300 4th St NW. Schedule a blood donation appointment online at lifeservebloodcenter.org or call 800-287-4903.

Thursday, May 19

Public Services Center — 2900 5th Ave. NW, 4 p.m — 6:30 p.m., Celebrate National Public Works Week by taking a tour of the newly completed addition to the City of Waverly’s Public Services Center for Operations & Disaster Response.

Shell Rock American Legion Auxiliary Meeting — 9:30 a.m., Coffee followed by a meeting. Hostesses for the morning are Cathi DeWitt and Jean Lukehart. The program will be by Anne Boerschel.

Friday, May 20

Sen. Ernst staff at Waverly Public Library — 1500 West Bremer Ave., from 9:30-10:30 a.m. They will also stop at the Shell Rock Benny Gambaiani Public Library,

104 South Cherry St., from 2-3 p.m. that day.

Ernst will not be there personally.

Waverly Senior Center — Seniors in Motion, 9 a.m.; Women’s Coffee, 9:45 a.m., Comfort Food Friday and bingo, 11:30 a.m., 506 E. Bremer Ave.

Saturday, May 21

• Waverly Farmers Market — 8:30 — 11:30 a.m. In First St. SW, between the blocks of Second & Fourth Ave.. SW.

Monday, May 23

Waverly Senior Center — Seniors in Motion, 9 a.m.; Women’s Coffee, 9:45 a.m.; Monday Movie Matinee,

TBD, 1 p.m., 506 E. Bremer Ave.

Wednesday, May 25

• Waverly Senior Center — Seniors in Motion, 9 a.m.; Women’s Coffee, 9:45 a.m., 506 E. Bremer Ave.

Thursday, May 26

• Cruise Waverly — Starting at 6 p.m. — Cruise Mainstreet Street Waverly in your “old” Classic or Sports cars.

Friday, May 27

Waverly Senior Center — Seniors in Motion,

9 a.m.; Women’s Coffee, 9:45 a.m.,

Comfort Food Friday, 11:30 a.m., 506 E. Bremer Ave.

Saturday, May 28

• Waverly Farmers Market — 8:30 — 11:30 a.m. In First St. SW, between the blocks of Second & Fourth Ave. SW.