Tuesday, May 17
• Waverly Senior Center — Cribbage,
1:30 p.m., 506 E. Bremer Ave.
•Advance Care Planning Clinic — 3-5 p.m., Waverly Health Center. Clinics are held the third Wednesday of each month, by appointment only. Call 319-483-1360 to register.
Bring a valid ID. Masks required.
• Waverly Farmers Market —
Tuesday market starts June 7.
Wednesday, May 18
• Waverly Community Blood Drive — 12:30 p.m. — 6 p.m.; Waverly Area Veterans Post, 1300 4th St NW. Schedule a blood donation appointment online at lifeservebloodcenter.org or call 800-287-4903.
Thursday, May 19
• Public Services Center — 2900 5th Ave. NW, 4 p.m — 6:30 p.m., Celebrate National Public Works Week by taking a tour of the newly completed addition to the City of Waverly’s Public Services Center for Operations & Disaster Response.
• Shell Rock American Legion Auxiliary Meeting — 9:30 a.m., Coffee followed by a meeting. Hostesses for the morning are Cathi DeWitt and Jean Lukehart. The program will be by Anne Boerschel.
Friday, May 20
• Sen. Ernst staff at Waverly Public Library — 1500 West Bremer Ave., from 9:30-10:30 a.m. They will also stop at the Shell Rock Benny Gambaiani Public Library,
104 South Cherry St., from 2-3 p.m. that day.
Ernst will not be there personally.
• Waverly Senior Center — Seniors in Motion, 9 a.m.; Women’s Coffee, 9:45 a.m., Comfort Food Friday and bingo, 11:30 a.m., 506 E. Bremer Ave.
Saturday, May 21
• Waverly Farmers Market — 8:30 — 11:30 a.m. In First St. SW, between the blocks of Second & Fourth Ave.. SW.
Monday, May 23
• Waverly Senior Center — Seniors in Motion, 9 a.m.; Women’s Coffee, 9:45 a.m.; Monday Movie Matinee,
TBD, 1 p.m., 506 E. Bremer Ave.
Wednesday, May 25
• Waverly Senior Center — Seniors in Motion, 9 a.m.; Women’s Coffee, 9:45 a.m., 506 E. Bremer Ave.
Thursday, May 26
• Cruise Waverly — Starting at 6 p.m. — Cruise Mainstreet Street Waverly in your “old” Classic or Sports cars.
Friday, May 27
• Waverly Senior Center — Seniors in Motion,
9 a.m.; Women’s Coffee, 9:45 a.m.,
Comfort Food Friday, 11:30 a.m., 506 E. Bremer Ave.
Saturday, May 28
• Waverly Farmers Market — 8:30 — 11:30 a.m. In First St. SW, between the blocks of Second & Fourth Ave. SW.