•VFW Post 2208 Smoked Pork Chop Meal — Waverly Area Veterans Post — 1300 4th St NW, 5:30 — 7 p.m. This is a to-go/dine in meal. Orders must be called in to the WAVP at 319-483-9287 by 5 p.m the day before. To-go orders may be picked up at the building’s upper level drive up entrance.
•Waverly Senior Center — 9 a.m. Seniors in motion, 11:30 a.m. Comfort food Friday luncheon
•Waverly Shell Rock Soccer Association — 6:15 p.m. — Meeting for the yearly general meeting at the WSR Soccer Complex concession stand. All are welcome!
•County-wide 4-H Club meeting — 6 p.m. 4-H building, Bremer County Fair Grounds
•Waverly Senior Center — 9 a.m. Seniors in motion, 1 p.m. Ladies Bible Study
•Waverly Area Veterans Post- The Waverly American Legion Post and Auxiliary Unit #176 will be meeting at 6:30 p.m. The Auxiliary Executive Board will meet at 6 p.m. prior to the regular meeting. Light refreshments will be served. Discussion will include final details on the annual membership dinner (Monday, Nov. 14).
•Ornamental and Turfgrass Pest Control C-CIC — 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Bremer Extension, Tripoli
•Waverly Senior Center — 9 a.m. Seniors in motion
•Marine Corps 247th Birthday Celebration — 5 p.m. social — 6 p.m. roast beef dinner. There will also be a program, music and camaraderie. All Marines, FMF Corspmen, FMF Chaplains and their families are invited. Please RSVP at https://bit.ly/3Dh4LOc Or email marinebirthday1241@gmail.com before November 8th at 6 p.m.
•Waverly Senior Center — 9 a.m. Seniors in motion, 11:30 a.m. Comfort food Friday luncheon, 12:15 p.m. BINGO.
•Waverly Lions Club — Frozen Food Sale — 9 a.m.-noon, Waverly City Hall. Frozen pies, cheese cake, and soups. Think desserts and soup for holiday meals!
•Wreath Making with Natural Materials — 9:30 to 11 a.m. Waverly Public Library