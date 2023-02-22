Thursday, February 23

Pruning Shrubs and Vines- 7 to 8 p.m., Master Gardener Zoom, Extension Office, Tripoli

Amvets Auxiliary Meal- Waverly Area Veterans Post — 1300 4th ST NW — Grilled hamburgers & sides. Reservations must be called in by 5 p.m., February 22, 319-483-9287. Curbside, 5-6 p.m. sharp! Dine-in, 5:30-7 p.m.

Waverly Hy-Vee free Meet Your Metrics Biometric (cholesterol) Screening Event- 8 a.m.-12 p.m. To sign up call 319-352-1365, stop by Waverly Hy-Vee Customer Service or visit on-line at Hy-Vee.com/Health.

Friday, February 24

Waverly Senior Center- 9 a.m. Seniors in motion, 11:30 a.m. Comfort food Friday

Saturday, February 25

AMVETS Post 79 Steak Fry- Waverly Area Veterans Post — 1300 4th St NW, 5:30 p.m. — 7 p.m. Open to the public!

Sons of Norway- Solglimt Lodge meeting will be held at 9:30 a.m. at the Cedar Falls Women’s Club. The program will be given by Dave Swenson with “Scandinavian Fiddler Tunes.” Reservations can be called to (310) 277-2294.

Sunday, February 26

Bremer County Cattlemen’s Annual Banquet- Waverly Area Vets Post, 12 to 12:30 p.m. social, 12:30 to 2 p.m. prime rib meal with sides and homemade pie with ice cream, awards, crowning of royalty and auction. 2 free meals with paid membership, public is welcome for $25 per meal.

Monday, February 27

Waverly Senior Center- 9 a.m. Seniors in motion, 1 p.m. Monday movie matinee

Tuesday, February 28

Hawkeye Farm Show- 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., UNI Dome, Cedar Falls

Wednesday, March 1

Hawkeye Farm Show- 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., UNI Dome, Cedar Falls

Heritage United Methodist Church- Lunch served from 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Devotion from 12:15 to 12:30 p.m. Cost- Free Will (all proceeds benefit charity). Lasagna. Speaker- Rev. Mark Anderson- St. Paul’s Lutheran, Charity- Ronald McDonald House.

Waverly Senior Center- 9 a.m. Seniors in motion, 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. On site hearing.

Thursday, March 2

Hawkeye Farm Show- 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., UNI Dome, Cedar Falls

Radon in Your Home?- 6:30 p.m., Library, Denver

Friday, March 3

Waverly Senior Center- 9 a.m. Seniors in motion, 11:30 a.m. Comfort food Friday

Monday, March 6

Waverly Senior Center- 9 a.m. Seniors in motion, 1 p.m. Ladies Bible Study

Wednesday, March 8

Certified Handlers CIC- 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., Extension Office, Tripoli

Heritage United Methodist Church- Lunch served from 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Devotion from 12:15 to 12:30 p.m. Cost- Free Will (all proceeds benefit charity). Tater tot casserole. Speaker- Rev. Mike Blair- Chaplin Bartels Lutheran Home, Charity- Camp Courageous

Waverly Senior Center- 9 a.m. Seniors in motion