Thursday, February 23
• Pruning Shrubs and Vines- 7 to 8 p.m., Master Gardener Zoom, Extension Office, Tripoli
• Amvets Auxiliary Meal- Waverly Area Veterans Post — 1300 4th ST NW — Grilled hamburgers & sides. Reservations must be called in by 5 p.m., February 22, 319-483-9287. Curbside, 5-6 p.m. sharp! Dine-in, 5:30-7 p.m.
• Waverly Hy-Vee free Meet Your Metrics Biometric (cholesterol) Screening Event- 8 a.m.-12 p.m. To sign up call 319-352-1365, stop by Waverly Hy-Vee Customer Service or visit on-line at Hy-Vee.com/Health.
Friday, February 24
• Waverly Senior Center- 9 a.m. Seniors in motion, 11:30 a.m. Comfort food Friday
Saturday, February 25
• AMVETS Post 79 Steak Fry- Waverly Area Veterans Post — 1300 4th St NW, 5:30 p.m. — 7 p.m. Open to the public!
• Sons of Norway- Solglimt Lodge meeting will be held at 9:30 a.m. at the Cedar Falls Women’s Club. The program will be given by Dave Swenson with “Scandinavian Fiddler Tunes.” Reservations can be called to (310) 277-2294.
Sunday, February 26
• Bremer County Cattlemen’s Annual Banquet- Waverly Area Vets Post, 12 to 12:30 p.m. social, 12:30 to 2 p.m. prime rib meal with sides and homemade pie with ice cream, awards, crowning of royalty and auction. 2 free meals with paid membership, public is welcome for $25 per meal.
Monday, February 27
• Waverly Senior Center- 9 a.m. Seniors in motion, 1 p.m. Monday movie matinee
Tuesday, February 28
• Hawkeye Farm Show- 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., UNI Dome, Cedar Falls
Wednesday, March 1
• Hawkeye Farm Show- 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., UNI Dome, Cedar Falls
• Heritage United Methodist Church- Lunch served from 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Devotion from 12:15 to 12:30 p.m. Cost- Free Will (all proceeds benefit charity). Lasagna. Speaker- Rev. Mark Anderson- St. Paul’s Lutheran, Charity- Ronald McDonald House.
• Waverly Senior Center- 9 a.m. Seniors in motion, 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. On site hearing.
Thursday, March 2
• Hawkeye Farm Show- 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., UNI Dome, Cedar Falls
• Radon in Your Home?- 6:30 p.m., Library, Denver
Friday, March 3
• Waverly Senior Center- 9 a.m. Seniors in motion, 11:30 a.m. Comfort food Friday
Monday, March 6
• Waverly Senior Center- 9 a.m. Seniors in motion, 1 p.m. Ladies Bible Study
Wednesday, March 8
• Certified Handlers CIC- 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., Extension Office, Tripoli
• Heritage United Methodist Church- Lunch served from 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Devotion from 12:15 to 12:30 p.m. Cost- Free Will (all proceeds benefit charity). Tater tot casserole. Speaker- Rev. Mike Blair- Chaplin Bartels Lutheran Home, Charity- Camp Courageous
• Waverly Senior Center- 9 a.m. Seniors in motion