Tuesday, November 15
•Fumigation C-CIC — 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Bremer Extension, Tripoli.
With a Digital Only subscription, you'll receive unlimited access to our website and e-edition. Our digital products are available 24/7 and are accessible anywhere, anytime.
If you have any questions or need further assistance, please call our customer service team at 319-352-3334 or email legals@waverlynewspapers.com.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Day Pass
|$1.99
|for 1 day
|1 Month
|$6.99
|for 31 days
|3 Months
|$20.00
|for 90 days
|6 Months
|$40.00
|for 180 days
|1 Year
|$69.00
|for 365 days
As a current print subscriber, you receive 24/7 access to our website and online e-edition at no additional charge. All you have to do is activate your access. To activate digital access, you will need your account number. You can find your account number on any recent subscription notice or bill.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Cloudy. Light snow likely late. Low 28F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..
Cloudy. Light snow likely late. Low 28F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.
Updated: November 14, 2022 @ 7:55 pm
Tuesday, November 15
•Fumigation C-CIC — 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Bremer Extension, Tripoli.
•Sons of Norway- meeting at 6 p.m. at the Cedar Falls Women’s Club. Reservations can be called to 319 217-2294. A silent auction will be held and the Solglimit Book Club will present the program.
Wednesday, November 16
•Waverly Community Blood Drive — Waverly Area Veterans Post 1300 Fourth St. NW, 12:30 p.m. — 6 p.m. To schedule call (800) 287-4903 or visit lifeservebloodcenter.org
•Commercial Ag Weed, Insect, and Plant Disease Pest Control C-CIC- 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Bremer Extension, Tripoli
•Waverly Senior Center — 9 a.m. Seniors in motion
•Free Hemoglobin A1C screening event — Waverly Hy-Vee — 8 a.m.-11 a.m. To sign up call 319-352-1365 or visit Hy-Vee.com/Health.
Thursday, November 17
•Shell Rock American Auxiliary Meeting — 9:30 a.m. — Veterans room in Shell Rock. Hostesses are Cathi DeWitt Sandy Cain.Program by Jean Lukehart.
Friday, November 18
•Waverly Senior Center — 9 a.m. Seniors in motion, 11:30 a.m. Comfort food Friday luncheon
Saturday, November 19
•Wreath Making with Natural Materials — 9:30 to 11 a.m. Denver Public Library
Monday, November 21
•Waverly Senior Center — 9 a.m. Seniors in motion, 1 p.m. Ladies Bible Study
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Cloudy. Light snow likely late. Low 28F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.
Cloudy. Light snow likely late. Low 28F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.
Snow showers. High 33F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70%. About one inch of snow expected.