Monday, November 21
•Waverly Senior Center — 9 a.m. Seniors in motion, 1 p.m. Ladies Bible Study
•Bremer County Extension Council meeting — 7 p.m., Bremer County Extension, Tripoli
Wednesday, November 23
•Waverly Senior Center — 9 a.m. Seniors in motion
Saturday, November 26
•AMVETS Steak Fry — Waverly Area Veterans Post — 1300 4th St NW, 5:30 p.m. — 7 p.m. Call in steak orders anytime before 2 p.m. Saturday the 26th, 319-483-9287.
Monday, November 28
•Waverly Senior Center — 9 a.m. Seniors in motion
Tuesday, November 29
•Public Health Insects-CIC — 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., Bremer Extension, Tripoli
Wednesday, November 30
•Waverly Senior Center — 9 a.m. Seniors in motion
