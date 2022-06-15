Thursday, June 16
• Waverly Senior Center — 7:30 a.m. CLA Guys Breakfast, 10:30 a.m. Community Coffee, 1 p.m. The Lookers, 5 p.m. Board Mtg.
• Explore 4-H Day Camp, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.,
pre-registration required, Tripoli
Friday, June 17
• Waverly Senior Center — 9 a.m. Seniors in Motion 11:30 a.m. Comfort Food Friday
• Waverly Area Veterans Post- Fish Fry. Call 319-483-9287 from 4-8 pm on Thursday. Curbside 5-6 only! Dine-In 5:30-7:00 PM. Open to the Public
Monday, June 20
• Waverly Senior Center — 9 a.m. Seniors in Motion,
1 p.m. The Sunshine Gals
Tuesday, June 21
• Waverly Senior Center — 9 a.m. Faculty Guys & Gals Breakfast, 9:30 a.m. AAUW Book Club Coffee,
1:30 p.m. Cribbage
•Waverly American Red Cross- Blood Drive 12-5:30 p.m. at Redeemer Lutheran Church. For an appointment call American Red Cross at 800-733-2767 or Erin Ball at 319-415-9135
•Space Explorers Day Camp- 9 a.m.- 3 p.m.,
pre-registration required, Waverly
Wednesday, June 22
•Space Explorers Day Camp- 9 a.m.- 3 p.m.,
pre-registration required, Sumner
• Waverly Senior Center — 7 a.m. Men’s Bible Study,
9 a.m. Seniors in Motion,
11:30-12:30 p.m. Sack Lunch Wednesday’s
Thursday, June 23
• Waverly Senior Center — 7:30 a.m. CLA Guys Breakfast, 10:30 a.m. Community Coffee
•Cruise Waverly — Starting at 6 p.m. — Cruise Mainstreet Street Waverly in your “old” Classic or Sports cars.
•Waverly Area Veterans Post- AMVETS Aux. Meal- Grilled. Brats, Homemade Chips, Rigatoni Salad and dessert. Reservations-call 319-483-9287 by 8 pm Wednesday,
June 22. Curbside serving 5:00-6:00 only. Dine-In 5:0-7:00. Open to the Public!
Friday, June 24
• Waverly Senior Center — 9 a.m. Seniors in Motion, 11:30 a.m. Comfort Food Friday
Saturday, June 25
•Waverly Area Veterans Post- 5:30-7 p.m. Steak dinner. Call in reservations any night of the week, 4-8 p.m, deadline 2 p.m. on Saturday. 319-483-9287. Sirloin, ribeye, New York strip, filet, IA chop, or chicken breast or potato
& salad. Open to the public