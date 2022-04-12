Thursday, April 14
• Waverly Heritage Days meeting — 6:30 p.m., Civic Center. Held monthly the second Thursday. The Heritage Days Committee is looking for new members. Questions? Call Jess Hamalton at 319-404-2482 or Darwin Rittgers 319-239-6720, both co-chairs of Waverly Heritage Days.
Friday, April 15
• Waverly Health Center blood drive — 1 to 4 p.m., Tendrils Rooftop Garden, by LifeServe Blood Center. Donors should plan to spend 45-60 minutes in total. There is no deferral after receiving a COVID-19 shot. Appointments and masks are required. Questions? Call 319-483-4000.
To register, visit bit.ly/WHCBloodDrive2022.
• Waverly-Shell-Rock Booster Club cash bash —
6:30 to 9 p.m., Waverly Area Veterans Post. A “reverse raffle ticket” will include access for two — while supplies last — to a nacho bar, ice cream sundae bar, Bremer Brewing Co. beverages, a cash bar, other raffles, games of chance and a silent auction. Visit the W-SR Booster Club Facebook page or website for details and tickets.
• Good Friday. Bremer County Extension Office, Waverly Senior Center — among locations closed. Bremer County Courthouse holiday hours — Clerk of Court, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.; Courthouse Offices, 8 a.m. to Noon; Convenience Center and landfill, 8 a.m. to Noon.
Saturday, April 16
• Bremer County Convenience Center and landfill — closed.
Monday, April 18
• Waverly Senior Center — Seniors in Motion, 9 a.m.; Women’s Coffee, 9:45 a.m., 506 E. Bremer Ave.
• On Their Own and Okay — 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Sumner Public Library, Sumner. Bremer County Extension calendar.
Tuesday, April 19
• Waverly Senior Center — 1:30 p.m. Cribbage
• Growing and Enjoying Your Garden — 6:30 p.m., Denver Public Library, Denver. Bremer County Extension calendar.
Wednesday, April 20
• Waverly Senior Center — Seniors in Motion, 9 a.m.; Women’s Coffee, 9:45 a.m., 506 E. Bremer Ave.
• Waverly Community Blood Drive — 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the Waverly Area Veterans Post, 1300 Fourth St. NW, Waverly. To schedule, text LIFESERVE to 999-777; call 800-287-4903; or visit www.lifeservebloodcenter.org.
Thursday, April 21
• Master Conservationist program — via Black Hawk County ISU Extension, also serving Bremer County residents. Cost applies. For details or to register, contact Steven Eilers with Extension at 319-234-6811 or seilers@iastate.edu.
• Shell Rock American Legion Auxiliary meeting — 9:30 a.m. coffee and meeting. Hostess Carol Ann Kruse. Program of her choice. Members with reports, please submit them ASAP as there is a deadline.
Friday, April 22
• Waverly Senior Center — Seniors in Motion, 9 a.m.; Women’s Coffee, 9:45 a.m., Comfort Food Friday, 11:30 a.m.;
Saturday, April 23
• “Growing and Enjoying Your Garden” —
1 p.m., Waverly Public Library, Waverly.
• AMVETS Post 79 Steak Fry- Join us Saturday, April 23 from 5:30 to 7:00 PM at the Waverly Area Veterans Post. Open to the public.
Sunday, April 24
• Waverly Lions Club Pancake Breakfast — 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., at the 4-H Building, featuring all-you-can-eat pancakes, sausage and ham. Dine in or take out. Supports Waverly Lions projects and activities.
Monday, April 25
• Waverly Senior Center — Seniors in Motion, 9 a.m.; Women's Coffee, 9:45 a.m., 506 E. Bremer Ave.

Tuesday, April 26

• Sons of Norway Meeting — The Sons of Norway will be meeting at the Cedar Falls Women's club at 6:30 pm on April 26. Reservations may be called to 319 277-2294. The program will be given by Author Eric Dregni. He is a professor of English,Journalism and Italian at Concordia College, St. Paul, MN. Eric will share his adventure in Norway with his 15 year old son.
Wednesday, April 27
• Waverly Senior Center — Seniors in Motion, 9 a.m.; Women’s Coffee, 9:45 a.m., 506 E. Bremer Ave.
Thursday, April 28

• Free A1C Screening — Waverly Hy-Vee is having a free Hemoglobin A1C screening event, Thursday, April 28th from 8:00am-Noon. To sign up call 319-352-1365 or visit Hy-Vee.com/Health.
Friday, April 29
• Waverly Senior Center — Seniors in Motion, 9 a.m.; Women’s Coffee, 9:45 a.m., Comfort Food Friday, 11:30 a.m., 506 E. Bremer Ave.
Tuesday, May 3
• Customer service training — 12 p.m., Community Center, Denver Public Library, Denver. Bremer County Extension calendar.
