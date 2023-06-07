Thursday, June 8
• “On their own and ok”- 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Bremer County Fairgrounds, Waverly. Pre-registration required.
Friday, June 9
• Waverly Senior Center — 9 a.m. Seniors in motion, 11:30 a.m. Comfort Food Friday (baked potato bar, cherry fluff salad, chocolate cake), 12:15 p.m. BINGO.
Saturday, June 10
• Waterloo Kennel Club- Annual All Breed AKC-sanctioned Dog Show. 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Bremer County Fairgrounds, the show is full and spectators are welcome.
• Support Group — Healing after a loss to suicide. Starting 10 a.m. at Heritage United Methodist Church, 1201 230th St. If you have lost a loved one to suicide please attend this group. Everyone at the group had lost someone to suicide including the facilitator. You do not have to do this alone. Please call Bonnie at 702-203-9567 if you would like more information.
• Community Breakfast — Waverly Area Veterans Post — 1300 4th St NW — 7:30-10:00 a.m., Public is welcome!
Sunday, June 11
• Waterloo Kennel Club- Annual All Breed AKC-sanctioned Dog Show. 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Bremer County Fairgrounds, the show is full and spectators are welcome.
Monday, June 12
• 4H/FFA dog workout- 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m., Bremer County Fairgrounds, Waverly.
• Waverly Senior Center — 9 a.m. Seniors in motion
Tuesday, June 13
• Down in the Dirt Day Camp- 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Sumner Library. Pre-registration required.
• Waverly Senior Center — 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. 506 cafe (grilled brats on a bun, sauerkraut and fixings, potato salad, Rosie’s baked beans, scotcharoos).
Wednesday, June 14
• Plainfield Public Library- In person programming for elementary age kids, 10 a.m.
• 4H/FFA horse workout- 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m., Bremer County Fairgrounds, Waverly.
• Waverly Senior Center — 7 a.m. Men’s Bible Study breakfast, 9 a.m. Seniors in motion
Thursday, June 15
• Down in the Dirt Day Camp- 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Sumner Library. Pre-registration required.
Friday, June 16
• Plainfield Public Library- Movie- Top Gun Maverick, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.
• Waverly Senior Center — 9 a.m. Seniors in motion, 11:30 a.m. Comfort Food Friday (grilled hot dogs, chips, relish tray, scotcharoos).
• WAVP Cod Fish Fry — Waverly Area Veterans Post — 1300 4th St NW, Curbside 5-6 p.m. Dine-In 5:30-7 p.m. Call for reservations to 319-483-9287.
Saturday, June 17
• WAVP Steak Fry- Waverly Area Veterans Post — 1300 4th St NW, 5:30 p.m. — 7 p.m. Open to the public!
Monday, June 19
• 4H/FFA dog workout- 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m., Bremer County Fairgrounds, Waverly.
• Waverly Senior Center — 9 a.m. Seniors in motion, 1 p.m. Ladies Bible Study
Tuesday, June 20
• Survivor Day Camp- 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Bremer County Extension Office, Tripoli. Pre-registration required.