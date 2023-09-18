Tuesday, September 19
• Waverly Senior Center — 1:30 p.m. Cribbage
Wednesday, September 20
• Waverly Senior Center- 9 a.m. Seniors in motion
• Waverly Community Blood Drive- Waverly Area Veterans Post 1300 Fourth St. NW, 12:30 p.m. — 6 p.m.
Thursday, September 21
• Shell Rock American Legion Auxiliary- meeting at 9.30 a.m. in Veterans room at Boyd Building in Shell Rock. Hostesses are Karen Peterson and Karen Wahl. Members: Please come as this is the first meeting of the year.
Friday, September 22
• Waverly Senior Center- 9 a.m. Seniors in motion, 11:30 a.m. Comfort food Friday (sloppy joes, potato salad, ice cream with sugar wafer cookie), 12:15 p.m. Guest Speaker for Medicare- Deb Brown- UHC & BINGO.
Saturday, September 23
• Plainfield Public Library- Painting class, 6 p.m.
Monday, September 25
• Waverly Senior Center — 9 a.m. Seniors in motion, 1 p.m. Monday Movie Matinee- “Florence Foster Jenkins”
• Fall Lawn and Yard Care- 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., Waverly Public Library.
Wednesday, September 27
• Waverly Senior Center- 9 a.m. Seniors in motion
• Fall Lawn and Yard Care- 3 to 4 p.m., Sumner Public Library.
• Fall Lawn and Yard Care- 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., Denver Public Library.
Thursday, September 28
• Cruise Waverly — Starting at 6 p.m. — Cruise Mainstreet Street Waverly in your “old” Classic or Sports cars.
Saturday, September 30
• Shell Rock Senior Living Auxiliary- “Name your price” garage sale in the chapel at the Meadows, 528 N. Kelly Street in Shell Rock. 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. All proceeds will go to the Senior Living Auxiliary to help pay for a gazebo. If you have items to donate (no clothes, please), you may drop them off at the Meadows office by Sept. 27.
Sunday, October 1
• County wide 4-H meeting- 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Bremer County Fair Grounds, 717 Fourth Ave. SW, Waverly.