Thursday, May 18
• Cedar Valley Civil War Roundtable- meeting at 7 p.m. at Veteran’s Memorial Hall, 1915 Courbat Street, Waterloo. Mel Wittwer, John Duggan and Deb Gage will present the program on Medical Practices, Procedures and Instruments during the Civil War. All three presenters have studied Civil War medicine and participate in reenactments portraying the 16th US Medical Corps.
• Shell Rock American Legion Auxiliary- meeting at 9.30 a.m. in Veterans room at Boyd Building in Shell Rock. Hostesses are Ruth Pothast and Kathie Henrichs. Carol Ann Kruse will have the program.
Friday, May 19
• Waverly Senior Center — 9 a.m. Seniors in motion, 11:30 a.m. Comfort food Friday
• WAVP Cod Fish Fry — Waverly Area Veterans Post — 1300 4th St NW, Curbside 5-6 p.m. Dine-In 5:30-7 p.m. Call for reservations to 319-483-9287.
Monday, May 22
• Waverly Senior Center — 9 a.m. Seniors in motion, 1 p.m. Movie Matinee “80 for Brady”
Tuesday, May 23
• Sons of Norway — meeting at 6:30 p.m. at the Cedar Falls Women’s Club. A traditional Norwegian meal will be served. Reservations can be called to (319) 277-2294. Urban Agricultural Specialist for Black Hawk County, Steve Eilers, will be sharing his gardening expertise and discuss plants brought to America by Norwegian immigrants
Wednesday, May 24
• Waverly Senior Center- 9 a.m. Seniors in motion
Thursday, May 25
• Amvets Auxiliary Meal — Waverly Area Veterans Post — 1300 4th ST NW — Grilled Brats, potato salad, baked beans, sauerkraut & fixings and dessert. Reservations must be called in, 319-483-9287. Curbside, 5-6 p.m. sharp! Dine-in, 5:30-7 p.m.
• Cruise Waverly — Starting at 6 p.m. — Cruise Mainstreet Street Waverly in your “old” Classic or Sports cars. Every 4th Thursday of the month!
• Small Flags placed at Harlington Cemetery- volunteers wanted starting at 8.m. It will not be necessary to call. Come and leave when you need to. The flags will be in Bob O’Hare’s dark gray Ford pickup. Bring a clipboard if you have one. Rain day will be May 26 if necessary.
Friday, May 26
• Waverly Senior Center — 9 a.m. Seniors in motion, 11:30 a.m. Comfort food Friday
Saturday, May 27
• AMVETS Post 79 Steak Fry- Waverly Area Veterans Post — 1300 4th St NW, grilling 5:30 p.m. — 7 p.m. Call in your steak order any night or before 2 pm on Saturday. Open to the public!
Monday, May 29
• Memorial Day service — Waverly Area Veterans Post — 1300 4th ST NW — 10:30 River ceremony, 11 a.m. program inside. Dr. Terry Lindell will be the speaker. There will be a light lunch at noon.
Wednesday, May 31
• Waverly Senior Center- 9 a.m. Seniors in motion