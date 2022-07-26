Tuesday, July 26
•Bremer County Fair, Waverly
Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low near 65F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Updated: July 26, 2022 @ 4:26 pm
Tuesday, July 26
•Bremer County Fair, Waverly
Wednesday, July 27
•Waverly Senior Center — 9 a.m. Seniors in Motion, 11:30-12:30 p.m. Sack Lunch Wednesday’s
•Bremer County Fair, Waverly
Thursday, July 28
•Waverly Senior Center — 8:30-10:30 a.m. Community Coffee
•Cruise Waverly — Starting at 6 p.m. — Cruise Mainstreet Street Waverly in your “old” Classic or Sports cars.
•Bremer County Fair, Waverly
•Amvets Auxiliary Meal — Waverly Area Veterans Post — 1300 4th ST NW — Curbside 5-6 p.m. and dine in 5:30-7 p.m. Grilled Burgers — sliced onions & pickles, potato salad, baked beans & dessert. Call reservations by Wednesday 8 p.m. 319-483-9287.
Friday, July 29
•Waverly Senior Center — 9 a.m. Seniors in Motion 11:30 a.m. Comfort Food Friday
•Bremer County Fair, Waverly
Saturday, July 30
•Bremer County Fair, Waverly
A few clouds from time to time. High 83F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph.