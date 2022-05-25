Thursday, May 26
• Cruise Waverly — Starting at 6 p.m. — Cruise Mainstreet Street Waverly in your “old” Classic or Sports cars.
• Volunteers needed to put flags on veterans graves in the Harlington Cemetery. 8 a.m. — 4 p.m.
Call Bob O’Hare for more information at 319-404-2311.
Friday, May 27
• Waverly Senior Center — Seniors in Motion, 9 a.m.; Women’s Coffee, 9:45 a.m., Comfort Food Friday, 11:30 a.m., 506 E. Bremer Ave.
Saturday, May 28
• Waverly Farmers Market — 8:30 — 11:30 a.m.
In First St. SW, between the blocks of
Second and Fourth Avenues SW.
• Waverly Community Sharing Garden — Planting, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Volunteers needed.
Thursday, June 2
• Waverly Area Veterans Post- Spaghetti Meal from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at 1300 4th St NW. Orders must be called in to the WAVP at 483-9287 by 5 pm the day before. To-go orders may be picked up at the buildings upper level drive up entrance.
Saturday, June 4
• Kohlman Park — Outdoor kids and family fun day. 2-4 p.m. Many outdoor activities for kids and families to participate in. Free hotdog, chips, and water while supplies last.
Sunday, June 5
• Waverly Area Dyslexic and Learning Support Group Meeting — Waverly Public Library, 1:30 p.m.