Thursday, May 26

Cruise Waverly — Starting at 6 p.m. — Cruise Mainstreet Street Waverly in your “old” Classic or Sports cars.

Volunteers needed to put flags on veterans graves in the Harlington Cemetery. 8 a.m. — 4 p.m.

Call Bob O’Hare for more information at 319-404-2311.

Friday, May 27

Waverly Senior Center — Seniors in Motion, 9 a.m.; Women’s Coffee, 9:45 a.m., Comfort Food Friday, 11:30 a.m., 506 E. Bremer Ave.

Saturday, May 28

Waverly Farmers Market — 8:30 — 11:30 a.m.

In First St. SW, between the blocks of

Second and Fourth Avenues SW.

Waverly Community Sharing Garden — Planting, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Volunteers needed.

Thursday, June 2

Waverly Area Veterans Post- Spaghetti Meal from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at 1300 4th St NW. Orders must be called in to the WAVP at 483-9287 by 5 pm the day before. To-go orders may be picked up at the buildings upper level drive up entrance.

Saturday, June 4

Kohlman Park — Outdoor kids and family fun day. 2-4 p.m. Many outdoor activities for kids and families to participate in. Free hotdog, chips, and water while supplies last.

Sunday, June 5

Waverly Area Dyslexic and Learning Support Group Meeting — Waverly Public Library, 1:30 p.m.