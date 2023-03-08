Thursday, March 9
• Amvets Auxiliary Meal — Waverly Area Veterans Post — 1300 4th ST NW — Grilled ¼ lb burger, homemade chips, baked beans and dessert. Reservations must be called in by 5 p.m., March 8, 319-483-9287. Curbside, 5-6 p.m. sharp! Dine-in, 5:30-7 p.m.
Friday, March 10
• Waverly Senior Center- 9 a.m. Seniors in motion, 11:30 a.m. Comfort food Friday
• Knights of Columbus Fish Fry- 5:30 to 7 p.m., St. Mary’s Church, 2700 Horton Rd. Fish, mac and cheese, and sides. $12 for adults, $6 for kids age 6-12, 5 and under eat free. Please order ahead of time at (319) 352-2493.
Saturday, March 11
• Support Group — Healing after a loss to suicide. 10 a.m. to noon at Heritage United Methodist Church, 1201 230th St. This is a safe place to talk about suicide loss. Everyone who attends the group has lost someone to suicide. Please call Bonnie at (702) 203-9567 if you would like more information on this special support group.
• WAVP- Community Veterans Breakfast. 1300 4th St NW, 7:30 to 10 p.m., Public welcome
Sunday, March 12
• Annual 4-H Omelet Brunch- 8 a.m. to noon, Bremer County Fair Grounds, Waverly
Monday, March 13
• Waverly Senior Center- 9 a.m. Seniors in motion
Wednesday, March 15
• Waverly Community Blood Drive- Waverly Area Veterans Post 1300 Fourth St. NW, 12:30 p.m. — 6 p.m.
• Heritage United Methodist Church- Lunch served from 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Devotion from 12:15 to 12:30 p.m. Cost- Free Will (all proceeds benefit charity). Chicken tetrazzini. Speaker- Mr. Dennis Eply- Trinity UMC, Charity- Heifer Project.
• Waverly Senior Center- 9 a.m. Seniors in motion
Thursday, March 16
• Working Your Backyard Garden- 2 to 3 p.m., Sumner Library
• Cedar Valley Civil War Round Table- 7 p.m. Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa, 317 Greenhill Circle, Cedar Falls. As the February meeting was canceled, Charles Lott will present his planned program on Rock Island Prison. Lott will discuss the organization of the prison camp for captured Confederate soldiers and the associated cemetery. He has researched an ancestor who was a prisoner and survived. The entrance is on the upper level. For further information email cvcwrt9@yahoo.com.
• Shell Rock American Legion Auxiliary — 9:30 a.m. in the veterans room at the Boyd Building in Shell Rock. Hostesses will be Jean Lukehart and Sandra Cain and Melinda Voy wil have the program.