Tuesday, August 29
• Waverly Red Cross Blood Drive- 12 to 5:30 p.m., Redeemer Lutheran Church, 2001 W Bremer Avenue, Waverly. For an appointment, call the American Red Cross at 800-733-2767, Erin Ball at 319-415-9135 or schedule online at redcross.org. Sponsored by Pizza Ranch, Waverly.
Wednesday, August 30
• Waverly Senior Center — 9 a.m. Seniors in motion
Thursday, August 31
• Greene American Red Cross blood drive — Community Center, 202 W. South Street, Greene, IA 50636, 1-5 p.m. For an appointment call the American Red Cross at 800-733-2767, Erin Ball at 319-415-9135 or schedule online at RedCross.org
• VFW Cootie Pup Tent 69- to-go/dine-in Fish Fry meal at the Waverly Area Veterans Post — 1300 4th St. NW. 5:30 to 7 p.m. Orders must be called in to the WAVP at 483-9287 by 5 p.m. the day before. To-go orders may be picked up at the building’s upper level drive up entrance.
Friday, September 1
• Waverly Senior Center — 9 a.m. Seniors in motion, 11:30 a.m. Comfort Food Friday (Hod dogs with condiments, chips, Rosie’s baked beans, brownies).
Tuesday, September 5
• Sumner Community Blood Drive — 12:30 to 5:30 p.m. at 113 East First St.
Wednesday, September 6
• Plainfield Public Library- Story hour, 10 p.m.
• Waverly Senior Center- 9 a.m. Seniors in motion, 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. On site hearing.
Thursday, September 7
• VFW Post 2208 minute steak meal — Waverly Area Veterans Post — 1300 4th St NW, 5:30 — 7 p.m. This is a to-go/dine in meal. Orders must be called in to the WAVP at 319-483-9287 by 5 p.m. the day before. To-go orders may be picked up at the building’s upper level drive up entrance.
Friday, September 8
• Waverly Senior Center — 9 a.m. Seniors in motion, 11:30 a.m. Comfort Food Friday (goulash, garden salad with dressing, raspberry poke cake), 12:15 p.m. BINGO.
• Denver/Readlyn Communities Blood Drive — 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 100 Washington St. in Denver.
Monday, September 11
• Waverly Senior Center — 9 a.m. Seniors in motion
Tuesday, September 12
• Waverly Senior Center — 11:15 a.m. to 1 p.m. 506 café (Lasagna, garlic stick, garden salad, cheesecake squares).
Wednesday, September 13
• Waverly Senior Center- 9 a.m. Seniors in motion
Friday, September 15
• Plainfield Public Library- Movie, “Jerry and Marge Go Large,” 2 and 7 p.m.
• Waverly Senior Center — 9 a.m. Seniors in motion, 11:30 a.m. Comfort Food Friday (tuna casserole with peas, jello fruit salad, assorted pies).