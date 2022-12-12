Tuesday, December 13
• Waverly Senior Center — 11:30 a.m. 506 cafe.
• Greenhouse and Ornamental Pest Control- CIC- 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., Bremer Extension, Tripoli.
• Sons of Norway- meeting at 5:30 p.m. at the Cedar Falls Women’s Club, beginning with Hor d’oeuvres. The program will be given by Pastor Duane Lindbergh on the “Mystery of the Disappearance of the Norse Colonies in Greenland.” Call 319 277-2294 for reservations by Dec 6.
Wednesday, December 14
• Waverly Senior Center — 9 a.m. Seniors in motion
• AMVETS; SONS OF AMVETS POST 79 — Annual Membership Appreciation dinner, 5:30 p.m. social, 6 p.m. meal. Meal is free to members with a paid 2023 membership. Patriot supporters are welcome!
• Shell Rock American Legion Auxiliary- Christmas party coffee. Hostesses for the morning are Anne Boerschel and Jean Lukehart. Bring a $10 gift and cookies to serve.
Thursday, December 15
• Cedar Valley Civil War Roundtable- annual Show and Tell program. Meeting begins at 7p.m. at the Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa, 317 Greenhill Circle, Cedar Falls. Zoom link information will be emailed to members a few days prior to the meeting. Roundtable meetings are open to anyone interested in the American Civil War. For further information email cvcwrt9@yahoo.com
Friday, December 16
• Waverly Senior Center — 9 a.m. Seniors in motion, 11:30 a.m. Comfort food Friday, 12:15 Speaker, Kate Raymer from Care Initiatives Hospice
• WAVP Cod Fish Fry — Waverly Area Veterans Post — 1300 4th St NW, Curbside 5 — 6 p.m. Dine-In 5:30 — 7 p.m. Call for reservations by 5 p.m. on Thursday, December 15, 319-483-9287. The public is welcome!
Saturday, December 17
• 4-H/FFA Beef Weigh-In- 6 a.m. to 9 a.m., Waverly Sales Barn
Monday, December 19
• Waverly Senior Center — 9 a.m. Seniors in motion, 1 p.m. Ladies Bible Study
Wednesday, December 21
• Waverly Senior Center — 9 a.m. Seniors in motion
• Waverly Community Blood Drive — Waverly Area Veterans Post 1300 Fourth St. NW, 9 a.m. — 2 p.m.
Thursday, December 22
• Gingerbread Hour- 2 p.m., Summer Public Library
• Amvets Auxiliary Meal — Waverly Area Veterans Post — 1300 4th ST NW — Hors d’oeuvres starting at 6 p.m., served in the board room. Please bring a dish prepared to share.
Friday, December 23
• Waverly Senior Center — 9 a.m. Seniors in motion, 11:30 a.m. Comfort food Friday
Wednesday, December 28
•Waverly Senior Center — 7 a.m. Men’s Bible Study breakfast, 9 a.m. Seniors in motion
Friday, December 30
•Waverly Senior Center — 9 a.m. Seniors in motion, 11:30 a.m. Comfort food Friday, 12:15 Piano music recital playing holiday favorites
Saturday, December 31
•AMVETS Post 79 New Year’s Eve Steak Fry — Waverly Area Veterans Post — 1300 4th St NW, 5:30 p.m. — 7 p.m. Call in steak orders anytime before 5 p.m. Thursday, December 29th, 319-483-9287. Open to the public!