Tuesday, July 19
•Waverly Senior Center — 1:30 p.m. Cribbage
•Corn Rootworm Demonstration Field Day- ISU NE IA Research & Demonstration Farm; Nashua; 1-4 p.m.
Wednesday, July 20
•Waverly Senior Center — 9 a.m. Seniors in Motion, 11:30-12:30 p.m. Sack Lunch Wednesday’s
•Shell Rock Senior Living Auxiliary Fundraiser — 5-8 p.m., Pizza Ranch in Waverly, Raising money to enrich the lives of the residents. Come out and generously support us!
Thursday, July 21
•Waverly Senior Center — 8:30-10:30 a.m. Community Coffee
•Amvets Auxiliary Meal — Waverly Area Veterans Post — 1300 4th ST NW — Curbside 5-6 p.m. and dine in 5:30-7 p.m. Grilled pork loin, mashed potatoes/gravy, dressing, corn, dessert. Call reservations by Wednesday 8 p.m. 319-483-9287.
Friday, July 22
•Waverly Senior Center — 9 a.m. Seniors in Motion 11:30 a.m. Comfort Food Friday
Sunday, July 24
•Bremer County Fair, Waverly
Monday, July 25
•Waverly Senior Center — 9 a.m. Seniors in Motion, 1 p.m. Monday Movie Matinée
•Bremer County Fair, Waverly
Tuesday, July 26
•Bremer County Fair, Waverly
Wednesday, July 27
•Waverly Senior Center — 9 a.m. Seniors in Motion, 11:30-12:30 p.m. Sack Lunch Wednesday’s
•Bremer County Fair, Waverly
Thursday, July 28
•Waverly Senior Center — 8:30-10:30 a.m. Community Coffee
•Cruise Waverly — Starting at 6 p.m. — Cruise Mainstreet Street Waverly in your “old” Classic or Sports cars.
•Bremer County Fair, Waverly
Friday, July 29
•Waverly Senior Center — 9 a.m. Seniors in Motion 11:30 a.m. Comfort Food Friday
•Bremer County Fair, Waverly
Saturday, July 30
•Bremer County Fair, Waverly
