Thursday, July 28
•Waverly Senior Center — 8:30-10:30 a.m. Community Coffee
•Cruise Waverly — Starting at 6 p.m. — Cruise Mainstreet Street Waverly in your “old” Classic or Sports cars.
•Bremer County Fair, Waverly
•Amvets Auxiliary Meal — Waverly Area Veterans Post — 1300 4th ST NW — Curbside 5-6 p.m. and dine in 5:30-7 p.m. Grilled Burgers — sliced onions & pickles, potato salad, baked beans & dessert. Call reservations by Wednesday 8 p.m. 319-483-9287.
Friday, July 29
•Waverly Senior Center — 9 a.m. Seniors in Motion 11:30 a.m. Comfort Food Friday
•Bremer County Fair, Waverly
Saturday, July 30
•Bremer County Fair, Waverly
Thursday, August 4
•VFW Post 2208 Smoked Pork Chop Meal — Waverly Area Veteran’s Post — 1300 4th St NW, 5:30 — 7 p.m. This is a to-go/dine in meal. Orders must be called in to the WAVP at 319-483-9287 by 5 p.m/ the day before. To-go orders may be picked up at the building’s upper level drive up entrance.
Sunday, August 14
•Leisinger Family Reunion Potluck — Ledges 1, 1401 4th St. common room, potluck begins at noon.
Thursday, August 25
•Cruise Waverly — Starting at 6 p.m. — Cruise Mainstreet Street Waverly in your “old” Classic or Sports cars.
Friday, August 26
•Waverly Lions Club — White Cane Days. The Lions will be accepting financial contributions and used eyeglasses from 9:00 a.m.to 5:00 p.m. each day.
Saturday, August 27
•Waverly Lions Club — White Cane Days. The Lions will be accepting financial contributions and used eyeglasses from 9:00 a.m.to 5:00 p.m. each day.
