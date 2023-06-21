Thursday, June 22
• Cruise Waverly — Starting at 6 p.m. — Cruise Mainstreet Street Waverly in your “old” Classic or Sports cars.
• Survivor Day Camp- 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Bremer County Extension Office, Tripoli. Pre-registration required.
• Amvets Auxiliary Meal — Waverly Area Veterans Post — 1300 4th ST NW — Reservations must be called in, 319-483-9287. Curbside, 5-6 p.m. sharp! Dine-in, 5:30-7 p.m.
Saturday, June 24
• Waverly Senior Center- 12 p.m. vintage fashion show and luncheon.
• AMVETS Post 79 Steak Fry- Waverly Area Veterans Post — 1300 4th St NW, 5:30 p.m. — 7 p.m. Open to the public!
Sunday, June 25
• 4H/FFA horse workout- 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m., Bremer County Fairgrounds, Waverly.
Monday, June 26
• 4H/FFA dog workout- 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m., Bremer County Fairgrounds, Waverly.
Tuesday, June 27
• Express Yourself Day Camp- 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Bremer County Extension Office, Tripoli. Pre-registration required.
• Waverly Gardening- 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m., St. Paul’s Lutheran Church.
• Forces of Nature Day Camp- 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Bremer County Fairgrounds, Waverly. Pre-registration required.
Wednesday, June 28
• Plainfield Public Library- Bingo from 6 to 7 p.m., in-person programming for elementary age kids, 10 a.m.
Thursday, June 29
• Tripoli Community Blood Drive- 2:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at Faith United Church of Christ — Fellowship Hall, 408 South Main Street.
• VFW Cootie Pup Tent 69- to-go/dine-in Fish Fry meal at the Waverly Area Veterans Post — 1300 4th St. NW. 5:30 to 7 p.m. Orders must be called in to the WAVP at 483-9287 by 5 p.m. the day before. To-go orders may be picked up at the building’s upper level drive up entrance.
Sunday, July 2
• Waverly Senior Center- 1 p.m. Charcuterie Board Class
Wednesday, July 5
• Plainfield Public Library- In person programming for elementary age kids, 10 a.m.
• Shell Rock American Legion and American Legion Auxiliary- yearly potluck supper, 6 p.m. in the Boyd Building.
• Waverly Senior Center — 9 a.m. Seniors in motion, 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on-site hearing screening
Thursday, July 6
• VFW Post 2208 smoked pulled pork meal — Waverly Area Veterans Post — 1300 4th St NW, 5:30 — 7 p.m. This is a to-go/dine in meal. Orders must be called in to the WAVP at 319-483-9287 by 5 p.m the day before. To-go orders may be picked up at the building’s upper level drive up entrance.
Friday, July 7
• Denver/Readlyn Communities Blood Drive- 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Denver Community Center, 100 Washington Street.
• Waverly Senior Center — 9 a.m. Seniors in motion, 11:30 a.m. Comfort Food Friday (chicken wings, corn salad with Fritos, jello, rice krispie bars)
Monday, July 10
• Waverly Senior Center — 9 a.m. Seniors in motion, 9 a.m. 506 prep
Tuesday, July 11
• Waverly Senior Center- 11:30 a.m. 506 cafe take-outs, noon 506 cafe dine-in. Menu: Pulled pork sandwich with bbq sauce on the side, macaroni salad, chips, relish tray, fruit cup.