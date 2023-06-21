Thursday, June 22

• Cruise Waverly — Starting at 6 p.m. — Cruise Mainstreet Street Waverly in your “old” Classic or Sports cars.

• Survivor Day Camp- 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Bremer County Extension Office, Tripoli. Pre-registration required.

• Amvets Auxiliary Meal — Waverly Area Veterans Post — 1300 4th ST NW — Reservations must be called in, 319-483-9287. Curbside, 5-6 p.m. sharp! Dine-in, 5:30-7 p.m.

Saturday, June 24

• Waverly Senior Center- 12 p.m. vintage fashion show and luncheon.

• AMVETS Post 79 Steak Fry- Waverly Area Veterans Post — 1300 4th St NW, 5:30 p.m. — 7 p.m. Open to the public!

Sunday, June 25

• 4H/FFA horse workout- 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m., Bremer County Fairgrounds, Waverly.

Monday, June 26

• 4H/FFA dog workout- 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m., Bremer County Fairgrounds, Waverly.

Tuesday, June 27

• Express Yourself Day Camp- 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Bremer County Extension Office, Tripoli. Pre-registration required.

• Waverly Gardening- 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m., St. Paul’s Lutheran Church.

• Forces of Nature Day Camp- 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Bremer County Fairgrounds, Waverly. Pre-registration required.

Wednesday, June 28

• Plainfield Public Library- Bingo from 6 to 7 p.m., in-person programming for elementary age kids, 10 a.m.

Thursday, June 29

• Tripoli Community Blood Drive- 2:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at Faith United Church of Christ — Fellowship Hall, 408 South Main Street.

• VFW Cootie Pup Tent 69- to-go/dine-in Fish Fry meal at the Waverly Area Veterans Post — 1300 4th St. NW. 5:30 to 7 p.m. Orders must be called in to the WAVP at 483-9287 by 5 p.m. the day before. To-go orders may be picked up at the building’s upper level drive up entrance.

Sunday, July 2

• Waverly Senior Center- 1 p.m. Charcuterie Board Class

Wednesday, July 5

• Plainfield Public Library- In person programming for elementary age kids, 10 a.m.

• Shell Rock American Legion and American Legion Auxiliary- yearly potluck supper, 6 p.m. in the Boyd Building.

• Waverly Senior Center — 9 a.m. Seniors in motion, 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on-site hearing screening

Thursday, July 6

• VFW Post 2208 smoked pulled pork meal — Waverly Area Veterans Post — 1300 4th St NW, 5:30 — 7 p.m. This is a to-go/dine in meal. Orders must be called in to the WAVP at 319-483-9287 by 5 p.m the day before. To-go orders may be picked up at the building’s upper level drive up entrance.

Friday, July 7

• Denver/Readlyn Communities Blood Drive- 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Denver Community Center, 100 Washington Street.

• Waverly Senior Center — 9 a.m. Seniors in motion, 11:30 a.m. Comfort Food Friday (chicken wings, corn salad with Fritos, jello, rice krispie bars)

Monday, July 10

• Waverly Senior Center — 9 a.m. Seniors in motion, 9 a.m. 506 prep

Tuesday, July 11

• Waverly Senior Center- 11:30 a.m. 506 cafe take-outs, noon 506 cafe dine-in. Menu: Pulled pork sandwich with bbq sauce on the side, macaroni salad, chips, relish tray, fruit cup.

Tags