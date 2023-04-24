Tuesday, April 25
• Sons of Norway — meeting at 6:30 p.m. at the Cedar Falls Women’s Club. The program will be given by Laurann Gilbertson on Norwegian- American Innovators and Inventors. She is employed by the Vesterheim Norwegian — American Museum in Decorah. Call (319) 277-2294 for reservations.
Wednesday, April 26
• Waverly Senior Center — 9 a.m. Seniors in motion
Thursday, April 27
• Amvets Auxiliary Meal — Waverly Area Veterans Post — 1300 4th ST NW — Baked chicken breast, baked potato, glazed carrots, and dessert. Reservations required! Must call 319-483-9287 by 8 p.m. Wednesday! Serving curbside: 5-6 p.m. sharp, dine-in: 5:30-7 p.m. Public is welcome.
Friday, April 28
• Waverly Senior Center — 9 a.m. Seniors in motion, 11:30 a.m. Comfort food Friday- Special Guest Maria Peth, Angelic Enlightenment Reader
Saturday, April 29
• Babysitting Clinic — 9 a.m. Denver Library, pre-registration required
• Waverly Area Celiac Support Group will be meeting at the Waverly Public Library, Bremer Room for a 12 noon gluten-free potluck meal. Meeting following. Guests welcome. For more information, call 31 9-231-0107.
Sunday, April 30
• Food and nutrition project workshop — 4 p.m., Bremer County Extension Office, Tripoli
Monday, May 1
• Waverly Senior Center — 9 a.m. Seniors in motion, 1 p.m. Ladies Bible Study
Tuesday, May 2
• Horse Exhibitor informational meeting- 6:30 p.m. 4-H/FFA, Bremer County Extension Office, Tripoli
Wednesday, May 3
• Waverly Senior Center- 9 a.m. Seniors in motion, 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. On site hearing.
Friday, May 5
• Waverly Senior Center — 9 a.m. Seniors in motion, 11:30 a.m. Comfort food Friday
Saturday, May 6
• Sheep & goat weigh in — 7 a.m. to 8 a.m., Bremer County Fairgrounds, Waverly
Monday, May 8
• Waverly Senior Center — 9 a.m. Seniors in motion
Tuesday, May 9
• Waverly Senior Center — 11:30 a.m. 506 cafe