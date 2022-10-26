Thursday, October 27
•Amvets Auxiliary Meal — Waverly Area Veterans Post — 1300 4th ST NW — Curbside 5-6 p.m. and dine in 5:30-7 p.m. Call for reservations by Wednesday October 26 at 5 p.m., 319-483-9287.
As a current print subscriber, you receive 24/7 access to our website and online e-edition at no additional charge. All you have to do is activate your access. To activate digital access, you will need your account number. You can find your account number on any recent subscription notice or bill.
Thursday, October 27
Friday, October 28
•Waverly Senior Center — Seniors in motion, 9 a.m. Comfort Food Friday, 11:30 a.m.
Monday, October 31
•Waverly Senior Center — 9 a.m. Seniors in motion, 1 p.m. Monday Movie Matinee — Hocus Pocus
Wednesday, November 2
•Shell Rock Senior Living Auxiliary — 5-8 p.m., Pizza Ranch, Waverly — 2020 W Bremer Ave. The Shell Rock Senior Living Auxiliary is partnering with Pizza Ranch in Waverly to raise money to enrich the lives of the residents. The Auxiliary will receive all tips and donations, plus a percentage of the total sales donated by Pizza Ranch. Please come out and generously support us!
•Waverly Senior Center — 9 a.m. Seniors in motion
Thursday, November 3
•VFW Post 2208 Smoked Pork Chop Meal — Waverly Area Veterans Post — 1300 4th St NW, 5:30 — 7 p.m. This is a to-go/dine in meal. Orders must be called in to the WAVP at 319-483-9287 by 5 p.m the day before. To-go orders may be picked up at the building’s upper level drive up entrance.
Friday, November 4
•Waverly Senior Center — 9 a.m. Seniors in motion, 11:30 a.m. Comfort food Friday luncheon
Sunday, November 6
•Waverly Shell Rock Soccer Association — 6:15 p.m. — Meeting for the yearly general meeting at the W-SR Soccer Complex concession stand. All are welcome!
•County-wide 4-H Club meeting- 6 p.m. 4-H building, Bremer County Fair Grounds
