Thursday, April 6
• VFW Post 2208 pork loin meal — Waverly Area Veterans Post — 1300 4th St NW, 5:30 — 7 p.m. This is a to-go/dine in meal. Orders must be called in to the WAVP at 319-483-9287 by 5 p.m the day before. To-go orders may be picked up at the building’s upper level drive up entrance.
Saturday, April 8
• Support Group — Healing after a loss to suicide. 10 a.m. to noon at Heritage United Methodist Church, 1201 230th St. If you have lost someone to suicide this group is for you. Everyone who attends the group has lost a loved one to suicide. Please call Bonnie at (702) 203-9567 if you would like more information on this special support group.
Monday, April 10
• Waverly Senior Center — 9 a.m. Seniors in motion
Tuesday, April 11
• Waverly Senior Center — 11:30 a.m. 506 cafe.
Wednesday, April 12
• Waverly Senior Center — 9 a.m. Seniors in motion
Friday, April 14
• Waverly Senior Center — 9 a.m. Seniors in motion, 11:30 a.m. Comfort food Friday, 12:15 p.m. BINGO.
Sunday, April 16
• Waverly Lions Club Pancake Breakfast- 7 a.m. to noon, 4-H building, Waverly. All you can eat pancakes, sausage, ham. Eat-in or take-out.
Monday, April 17
• Waverly Senior Center — 9 a.m. Seniors in motion, 1 p.m. Ladies Bible Study
Tuesday, April 18
• Waverly Senior Center — 1:30 p.m. Cribbage
Wednesday, April 19
• Waverly Community Blood Drive — Waverly Area Veterans Post 1300 Fourth St. NW, 9 a.m. — 2 p.m.
• Waverly Senior Center — 9 a.m. Seniors in motion
Thursday, April 20
• Cedar Valley Civil War Round Table Annual Dinner- Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa, 317 Greenhill Circle, Cedar Falls. We will gather at 5:30; dinner at 6:30 and program at 7:00. Reservations due by April 12 to cvcwtpres@gmail.com. Grant Veeder will present the program on Gen. Greenville Dodge. Veeder will focus on the relationship between Dodge and Lincoln – starting with their meeting in Council Bluffs and proceeding through the Civl War and Lincoln’s presidency.
Friday, April 21
• Waverly Senior Center — 9 a.m. Seniors in motion, 11:30 a.m. Comfort food Friday- Heather Peiffer, Cedar Valley Hospice- presentation on GRIEF
Monday, April 24
• Waverly Senior Center — 9 a.m. Seniors in motion, 1 p.m. Monday movie matinee