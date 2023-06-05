Tuesday, June 6
• Junior Day Camp- 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Ingawanis Base Camp, Waverly. Pre-Registration required.
Wednesday, June 7
• Plainfield Public Library- In person programming for elementary age kids, 10 a.m.
• Waverly Senior Center — 7 a.m. Men’s Bible Study breakfast, 9 a.m. Seniors in motion, 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on-site hearing screening
Thursday, June 8
• “On their own and ok”- 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Bremer County Fairgrounds, Waverly. Pre-registration required.
Friday, June 9
• Waverly Senior Center — 9 a.m. Seniors in motion, 11:30 a.m. Comfort Food Friday (baked potato bar, cherry fluff salad, chocolate cake), 12:15 p.m. BINGO.
Saturday, June 10
• Waterloo Kennel Club- Annual All Breed AKC-sanctioned Dog Show. 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Bremer County Fairgrounds, the show is full and spectators are welcome.
Sunday, June 11
• Waterloo Kennel Club- Annual All Breed AKC-sanctioned Dog Show. 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Bremer County Fairgrounds, the show is full and spectators are welcome.
Monday, June 12
• 4H/FFA dog workout- 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m., Bremer County Fairgrounds, Waverly.
• Waverly Senior Center — 9 a.m. Seniors in motion
Tuesday, June 13
• Down in the Dirt Day Camp- 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Sumner Library. Pre-registration required.
• Waverly Senior Center — 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. 506 cafe (grilled brats on a bun, sauerkraut and fixings, potato salad, Rosie’s baked beans, scotcharoos).
Wednesday, June 14
• Plainfield Public Library- In person programming for elementary age kids, 10 a.m.
• 4H/FFA horse workout- 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m., Bremer County Fairgrounds, Waverly.
• Waverly Senior Center — 7 a.m. Men’s Bible Study breakfast, 9 a.m. Seniors in motion
Thursday, June 15
• Down in the Dirt Day Camp- 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Sumner Library. Pre-registration required.
Friday, June 16
• Plainfield Public Library- Movie- Top Gun Maverick, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.
• Waverly Senior Center — 9 a.m. Seniors in motion, 11:30 a.m. Comfort Food Friday (grilled hot dogs, chips, relish tray, scotcharoos).
Monday, June 19
• 4H/FFA dog workout- 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m., Bremer County Fairgrounds, Waverly.
• Waverly Senior Center — 9 a.m. Seniors in motion, 1 p.m. Ladies Bible Study