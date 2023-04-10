Tuesday, April 11

Waverly Senior Center — 11:30 a.m. 506 cafe.

Wednesday, April 12

Waverly Senior Center — 9 a.m. Seniors in motion

Friday, April 14

Waverly Senior Center — 9 a.m. Seniors in motion, 11:30 a.m. Comfort food Friday, 12:15 p.m. BINGO.

Sunday, April 16

Waverly Lions Club Pancake Breakfast- 7 a.m. to noon, 4-H building, Waverly. All you can eat pancakes, sausage, ham. Eat-in or take-out.

Monday, April 17

Waverly Senior Center — 9 a.m. Seniors in motion, 1 p.m. Ladies Bible Study

Tuesday, April 18

Waverly Senior Center — 1:30 p.m. Cribbage

Wednesday, April 19

Waverly Community Blood Drive — Waverly Area Veterans Post 1300 Fourth St. NW, 9 a.m. — 2 p.m.

• Waverly Senior Center — 9 a.m. Seniors in motion

Thursday, April 20

• Cedar Valley Civil War Round Table Annual Dinner- Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa, 317 Greenhill Circle, Cedar Falls. We will gather at 5:30; dinner at 6:30 and program at 7:00. Reservations due by April 12 to cvcwtpres@gmail.com. Grant Veeder will present the program on Gen. Greenville Dodge. Veeder will focus on the relationship between Dodge and Lincoln – starting with their meeting in Council Bluffs and proceeding through the Civl War and Lincoln’s presidency.

Friday, April 21

Waverly Senior Center — 9 a.m. Seniors in motion, 11:30 a.m. Comfort food Friday- Heather Peiffer, Cedar Valley Hospice- presentation on GRIEF

Monday, April 24

Waverly Senior Center — 9 a.m. Seniors in motion, 1 p.m. Monday movie matinee

Wednesday, April 26

Waverly Senior Center — 9 a.m. Seniors in motion

Friday, April 28

Waverly Senior Center — 9 a.m. Seniors in motion, 11:30 a.m. Comfort food Friday- Special Guest Maria Peth, Angelic Enlightenment Reader

Saturday, April 29

Babysitting Clinic- 9 a.m. Denver Library, pre-registration required

