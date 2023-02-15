Thursday, February 16
• Pruning Berries- 7 to 8 p.m., Master Gardener Zoom, Extension Office, Tripoli
• Cedar Valley Civil War Roundtable -. Meeting begins at 7 p.m. at the Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa, 317 Greenhill Circle, Cedar Falls. Charles Lott will present the program on Rock Island Prison. Lott will discuss the organization of the prison camp for captured Confederate soldiers and the associated cemetery. He has researched an ancestor who was a prisoner and survived. For further information email cvcwrt9@yahoo.com
• Shell Rock American Legion Auxiliary — 9:30 a.m. coffee, meeting to follow. Hostess for the morning is Carol Ann Kruse and program by Jean Lukehart.
Friday, February 17
• Waverly Senior Center — 9 a.m. Seniors in motion, 11:30 a.m. Comfort food Friday, 12:15 p.m. BINGO.
• WAVP Cod Fish Fry — Waverly Area Veterans Post — 1300 4th St NW, Curbside 5 — 6 p.m. Dine-In 5:30 — 7 p.m. Call for reservations by 5 p.m. on Thursday, February 16, 319-483-9287. The public is welcome!
Monday, February 20
• Waverly Senior Center — 9 a.m. Seniors in motion, 1 p.m. Ladies Bible Study
Tuesday, February 21
• Waverly Senior Center — 1:30 p.m. Cribbage
• Bremer Trustees and Clerks Training Class, 5 to 6 p.m., Extension Office
Wednesday, February 22
• Waverly Senior Center — 9 a.m. Seniors in motion
• Heritage United Methodist Church- Lunch served from 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Devotion from 12:15 to 12:30 p.m. Cost- Free Will (all proceeds benefit charity). Salad luncheon. Speaker- Rev. Patricia Shaw- St. Paul’s Lutheran, Charity- Good Samaritans of Waverly.
Thursday, February 23
• Pruning Shrubs and Vines, 7 to 8 p.m., Master Gardener Zoom, Extension Office, Tripoli
• Amvets Auxiliary Meal — Waverly Area Veterans Post — 1300 4th ST NW — Grilled hamburgers & sides. Reservations must be called in by 5 p.m., February 22, 319-483-9287. Curbside, 5-6 p.m. sharp! Dine-in, 5:30-7 p.m.
• Waverly Hy-Vee free Meet Your Metrics Biometric (cholesterol) Screening Event — 8 a.m.-12 p.m. To sign up call 319-352-1365, stop by Waverly Hy-Vee Customer Service or visit on-line at Hy-Vee.com/Health.
Friday, February 24
• Waverly Senior Center — 9 a.m. Seniors in motion, 11:30 a.m. Comfort food Friday
Saturday, February 25
• AMVETS Post 79 Steak Fry — Waverly Area Veterans Post — 1300 4th St NW, 5:30 p.m. — 7 p.m. Open to the public!
• Sons of Norway- Solglimt Lodge meeting will be held at 9:30 a.m. at the Cedar Falls Women’s Club. The program will be given by Dave Swenson with “Scandinavian Fiddler Tunes.” Reservations can be called to (310) 277-2294.
Sunday, February 26
• Bremer County Cattlemen’s Annual Banquet- Waverly Area Vets Post, 12 to 12:30 p.m. social, 12:30 to 2 p.m. prime rib meal with sides and homemade pie with ice cream, awards, crowning of royalty and auction. 2 free meals with paid membership, public is welcome for $25 per meal.
Monday, February 27
• Waverly Senior Center — 9 a.m. Seniors in motion, 1 p.m. Monday movie matinee
Tuesday, February 28
• Hawkeye Farm Show- 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., UNI Dome, Cedar Falls