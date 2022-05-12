Friday, May 13
• West Cedar Bash — 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., W-SR Middle School — All are welcome. For $7 admission per person, enjoy a fun family evening. All funds raised will be used to support the needs of West Cedar Elementary students and staff.
Saturday, May 14
• Heather Gudenkauf will be at Clarkesville Public Library — 2:30 p.m., Heather is a New York Times best-selling author of nine thrillers and an Iowa native.
• Waverly Archery Club will host NASP Kids Day — 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. registration, 1801 18th Ave. SE, Waverly, a National Archery in the Schools Program (NASP). All children aged 17 and younger are welcome to shoot the local, three-dimensional and field target course for free. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Concessions available.
• Waverly Community Sharing Garden Planting — 9 a.m. to noon, Waverly. Volunteers needed.
• WAVP Buffet Breakfast — 7:30-10 a.m., 1300 Fourth St. NW, Waverly. Donations welcome. Open to the public.
• Green Bridge art dedication, “The Visionary Sightseeing Binoculars” by Rebecca Hackmann — 10 a.m., South Riverside Park, near the playground, Mayor Adam Hoffman to speak. From here, the bridge was visible across the Cedar River. Artist Hackmann to speak, 10:30 a.m. Hackmann is now an associate professor of art at Kansas State University, and was formerly an art professor at Wartburg College. Rain location, Civic Center – City Hall.
• Parkinson’s Support Group — 10 a.m. to noon, Tendrils Rooftop Garden, Waverly Health Center. Dr. Ann Rathe will lead a discussion with caregivers on coping with changes in Parkinson’s disease, while Madison Matthias, PTA, will lead people with Parkinson’s in activities for balance, fall prevention and recovery. Questions? Call 319-352-4961.
• “The Way We Wore,” Vintage Style Show — 1 p.m., Waverly Senior Center. Wedding, bridesmaid and prom dresses from the 1930s to the ‘80s. Tickets, $15, must be purchased in advance by calling 319-352-5678.
• “Healing after a loss to suicide” — 10 a.m. to noon, at Heritage United Methodist church, 1201 230th St., Waverly. If you have lost someone to suicide this group is for you. Everyone who attends the group has lost someone to suicide. Come and connect with people who understand and care. Contact Bonnie at 702-203-9567 for details.
• Waverly Farmers Market — 8:30-11:30 a.m. between the blocks of Second and Fourth Avenues SW.
Monday, May 16
• Waverly Senior Center — Seniors in Motion, 9 a.m.; Women’s Coffee, 9:45 a.m., 506 E. Bremer Ave.
Tuesday, May 17
• Waverly Senior Center — Cribbage, 1:30 p.m., 506 E. Bremer Ave.
•Advance Care Planning Clinic — 3-5 p.m., Waverly Health Center. Clinics are held the third Wednesday of each month, by appointment only. Call 319-483-1360 to register. Bring a valid ID. Masks required.
• Waverly Farmers Market — 3-5:30 p.m., between the blocks of Second and Fourth Avenues SW.
Wednesday, May 18
Waverly Community Blood Drive — 12:30 p.m. — 6 p.m.; Waverly Area Veterans Post, 1300 4th St NW. Schedule a blood donation appointment online at lifeservebloodcenter.org or call 800-287-4903.
Thursday, May 19
• Public Services Center — 2900 5th Ave. NW, 4 p.m — 6:30 p.m., Celebrate National Public Works Week by taking a tour of the newly completed addition to the City of Waverly’s Public Services Center for Operations and Disaster Response.
• Shell Rock American Legion Auxiliary Meeting — 9:30 a.m., Coffee followed by a meeting. Hostesses for the morning are Cathi DeWitt and Jean Lukehart. The program will be by Anne Boerschel.
Friday, May 20
• Sen. Ernst staff at Waverly Public Library — 1500 West Bremer Ave., from 9:30-10:30 a.m. May 20. They will stop at the Shell Rock Benny Gambaiani Public Library, 104 South Cherry St., from 2-3 p.m. that day. Staff from the office of U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Red Oak — but not Ernst personally — will stop in Waverly and Shell Rock to assist Iowans with problems or questions about issues involving Social Security, veterans’ benefits, military affairs, passports, immigration issues, and other federal programs.
• Waverly Senior Center — Seniors in Motion, 9 a.m.; Women’s Coffee, 9:45 a.m., Comfort Food Friday and bingo, 11:30 a.m., 506 E. Bremer Ave.
Saturday, May 21
• Waverly Farmers Market —8:30 — 11:30 a.m. between the blocks of Second and Fourth Avenues SW.
Monday, May 23
• Waverly Senior Center — Seniors in Motion, 9 a.m.; Women’s Coffee, 9:45 a.m.; Monday Movie Matinee, TBD, 1 p.m., 506 E. Bremer Ave.
Tuesday, May 24
• Waverly Farmers Market — 3-5:30 p.m., between the blocks of Second and Fourth Avenues SW.
Wednesday, May 25
• Waverly Senior Center — Seniors in Motion, 9 a.m.; Women’s Coffee, 9:45 a.m., 506 E. Bremer Ave.
Friday, May 27
• Waverly Senior Center — Seniors in Motion, 9 a.m.; Women’s Coffee, 9:45 a.m., Comfort Food Friday, 11:30 a.m., 506 E. Bremer Ave.
Saturday, May 28
• Waverly Farmers Market — 8:30 — 11:30 a.m. In First St. SW, between the blocks of Second and Fourth Avenues SW.
Sunday, June 5
• Waverly Area Dyslexic and Learning Support Group Meeting — Waverly Public Library, 1:30 p.m.