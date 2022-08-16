Friday, August 19
•WAVP Cod Fish Fry — Waverly Area Veterans Post — 1300 4th St NW, Curbside 5 — 6 p.m. Dine-In 5:30 — 7 p.m. Call for reservations at 319-483-9287. Open to the public.
With a Digital Only subscription, you'll receive unlimited access to our website and e-edition. Our digital products are available 24/7 and are accessible anywhere, anytime.
If you have any questions or need further assistance, please call our customer service team at 319-352-3334 or email legals@waverlynewspapers.com.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Day Pass
|$1.99
|for 1 day
|1 Month
|$6.99
|for 31 days
|3 Months
|$20.00
|for 90 days
|6 Months
|$40.00
|for 180 days
|1 Year
|$69.00
|for 365 days
As a current print subscriber, you receive 24/7 access to our website and online e-edition at no additional charge. All you have to do is activate your access. To activate digital access, you will need your account number. You can find your account number on any recent subscription notice or bill.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Friday, August 19
•WAVP Cod Fish Fry — Waverly Area Veterans Post — 1300 4th St NW, Curbside 5 — 6 p.m. Dine-In 5:30 — 7 p.m. Call for reservations at 319-483-9287. Open to the public.
•Waverly Senior Center - Noon. Comfort food Friday with a movie TBA.
Tuesday, August 23
•School starts — First day of classes for Waverly-Shell Rock. Check the school’s calendar on their website for early dismissal times for the first week.
•Sons of Norway - Lodge meeting at 6:30 p.m. at the Cedar Falls Island Beach House. Bring one or two dishes to share with serving utensils and your own table service.
Thursday, August 25
•Cruise Waverly — Starting at 6 p.m. — Cruise Mainstreet Street Waverly in your “old” Classic or Sports cars.
•Amvets Auxiliary Meal — Waverly Area Veterans Post — 1300 4th ST NW — Curbside 5 — 6 p.m. and dine in 5:30 — 7 p.m. Baked chicken breast, baked potato, glazed carrots, dessert. Call for reservations 319-483-9287.
•Waverly Senior Center - 7:30 a.m. Chamber breakfast
Friday, August 26
•Waverly Lions Club — White Cane Days. The Lions will be accepting financial contributions and used eyeglasses from 9:00 a.m.to 5:00 p.m. each day.
Saturday, August 27
•Waverly Lions Club — White Cane Days. The Lions will be accepting financial contributions and used eyeglasses from 9:00 a.m.to 5:00 p.m. each day.
•AMVETS Steak Fry — Waverly Area Veterans Post — 1300 4th St NW, 5:30 p.m. — 7 p.m. Call in steak orders anytime before 2 p.m. Saturday, 319-483-9287. Open to the public.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Mostly clear. Low 58F. Winds light and variable.
Mostly clear. Low 58F. Winds light and variable.
Intervals of clouds and sunshine. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 83F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.